Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke hit back at haters telling her to stop talking about the show.

Cheryl spent 26 seasons on DWTS and has spent her whole life dancing.

There’s no question that Cheryl knows her stuff regarding both of those topics.

However, not everyone wants to hear what she says, especially regarding Dancing with the Stars.

It’s been over two years since Cheryl was on DWTS, and many fans feel she needs to get on with her life.

The other day, Cheryl had some words for those who want her to stop speaking about a show she’s no longer on.

Cheryl Burke claps back at trolls telling her to ‘Move on’ from DWTS

Cheryl shared a video on Instagram set to the Ariana Grande song Popular from Wicked.

The dancer mouthed words to the song to make fun of those dragging her.

“Why do you always talk about DWTS? Move on!” was written across the video as she sang along to get her point across before the words flipped to say, “It’s my job!”

Cheryl was all dolled up and used humor to hit back at those trying to tell her what to do. The Dancing with the Stars alum added more in her caption to set the record straight and shut up the haters.

“Let’s clear the air…I don’t just talk about Dancing with the Stars—I lived it for 26 seasons…” she began her message.

It turns out that because she lived the show, iHeartMedia hired her to talk about not only her experience but her thoughts on each season, and more. That is how Cheryl’s Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans Podcast was born and why she covers DWTS.

“They believe that no one knows it better than I do…Facts are facts and haters do yourself a favor and sit this one out!” Cheryl expressed.

The clapback came after Cheryl criticized the Dancing with the Stars judges this season.

Cheryl Burke has thoughts on current DWTS judges

Season 33 of DWTS saw the judges receiving a lot of backlash from viewers, especially Carrie Ann Inaba, who was called out for her critiques and scoring.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cheryl feels like all the judges, Carrie, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, need to be more educated in ballroom dance.

Cheryl also called out Derek for “turning a blind eye” during the semi-finals and giving scores that weren’t deserved.

Those are just a couple of things Cheryl touched on about the judges.

Now that the season has ended, it will be interesting to see what DWTS topics Cheryl addresses on her podcast.

One thing we know for sure is that Cheryl Burke will never stop sharing her thoughts on the show that made her a household name.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.