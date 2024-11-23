DWTS alum Cheryl Burke calls out Derek Hough and ‘underwhelming’ Season 33 semi-finalists

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 unleashed an unnecessary twist earlier this week when hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed that all five semi-finalists would advance to next week’s season finale.

The development didn’t go down well with viewers, primarily because it eliminated the point of the semi-finals.

Viewers watched the penultimate episode with bated breath, waiting to find out whether their votes helped their favorites advance to the next stage of the competition.

In the aftermath of the episode’s airing, former pro dancer Cheryl Burke opened up about her thoughts on the development and the critiques from head judge Derek Hough.

In a new episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, Cheryl said she would not give the semi-finalists tens.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Not even close because no one deserved it,” she added.

Cheryl is well aware of how her comments could be perceived, so she said that she’s “not being negative or bitter” and wanted her listeners to know this was just “how” she sees it.

Cheryl’s history with the show spans 26 seasons

“Having been a part of the show, especially the semifinals, there is something always so special about the semi-finals because people are fighting and giving everything that they have because it’s one of their last dances.”

It’s fair to say Cheryl knows a lot about the inner workings of DWTS, having competed as a pro dancer in 26 seasons, so it’s always interesting to hear her sentiments on the show’s current state.

Cheryl gave props to Ilona Maher but felt that the semi-finals were “a little underwhelming” overall.

Moreover, Cheryl wasn’t enthralled by the judges’ scores on the evening, admitting that she was “shocked at Derek’s scores.”

“Being the main head judge, you’re supposed to call out technique when you see it, and now this is twice where he’s turned a blind eye to it.”

In particular, Cheryl believes that Derek calling Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s foxtrot “one of the best foxtrots of all time” a bit much because it “wasn’t perfect.”

To add some weight to her criticism, Cheryl said she’s “pretty sure any ballroom coach, judge or adjudicator would agree.”

“There’s no opinion when it comes to frame. It’s either right or it’s wrong,” she concluded.

DWTS is airing a three-hour finale

We can’t wait to hear what Cheryl has to say about the three-hour season finale, which has already received negative attention from fans.

ABC is capitalizing on the series being such a success this season in a TV landscape that has proven difficult for all shows on broadcast.

What are your thoughts on Cheryl’s sentiments about the semi-finalists and Derek Hough’s critiques?

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.