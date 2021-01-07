Chelsea Houska pregnancy update: Teen Mom 2 star’s latest baby bump pic proves she’s near her due date

Chelsea Houska will welcome baby number four in just a matter of weeks.

Her pregnancy was a part of her Teen Mom 2 storyline, and as her time on the show comes to a close, it is fitting that her baby girl will be born around the same time.

Throughout her pregnancy, Chelsea has shared bump updates. Her latest one proves that baby girl DeBoer isn’t far off from making her debut.

When is Chelsea Houska due?

Officially, Chelsea Houska is due in February. She announced her pregnancy late last summer, and since then, there have been a few bump updates along the way.

This week, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo to her Instagram stories and revealed that she is at the point in her pregnancy where sweatpants don’t even fit her. The photo has since expired, but Popculture was able to capture it.

She is in the home stretch before welcoming her baby girl. This may be the last baby for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, though she wasn’t committed to saying it was truly her final pregnancy.

Currently, she has her oldest daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, followed by Watson and Layne with her husband, Cole.

Closing the chapter on Teen Mom 2

Several weeks ago, it was revealed that Chelsea Houska was leaving Teen Mom 2. Her announcement to the other girls aired this week, and she sent out a social media message after the final episode aired last week.

The decision to walk away wasn’t made lightly, but as Aubree comes up on the teen years, she wants to protect her daughter. Privacy is important to Chelsea and her number one priority has always been her children.

Now that she has built this fairytale life with Cole DeBoer, they are shifting gears and working on building an empire for their children. Working on their custom-built home has been a passion for both, with updates being shared regularly.

A home goods line is in the works and Chelsea has partnered with other companies to do special merchandise throughout her time on Teen Mom 2.

Even though reality TV may be in the rearview mirror, there are still goals being set.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans can wait for updates on the arrival of baby girl DeBoer and learn the name that Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have picked out for their daughter.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.