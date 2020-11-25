Charrisse Jordan says Gizelle Bryant is ‘not the person you see on TV in real life’

Is Gizelle Bryant a different person on The Real Housewives of Potomac than she is in real life?

That’s the claim being made by her friend and former castmate, Charrisse Jordan.

Charrisse was an original cast member on the show during Seasons 1 and 2, and she only made a few appearances in Season 3.

The mom-of-two left the show to focus on her divorce from her now ex-husband, Eddie Jordan.

However, despite not being a cast member, she is still friends with many of the women including Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and three-season alum, Candiace Dillard.

The 55-year old is also very close friends with Gizelle Bryant, and during a recent Q&A with fans, she had nothing but nice things to say about the green-eyed beauty.

Charrisse says Gizelle is different on TV

Charrisse recently chatted with fans during an Instagram live video, and of course, talks turned to RHOP.

One person asked the mom-of-two why she is still friends with Gizelle, even labeling her as “messy.”

However, Charrisse defended their friendship, explaining that Gizelle might be messy on TV, but that’s not the way she is in real life.

“I’ve been Gizelle’s friend well before Potomac,” responded Charrisse. “She’s actually not the person you see on TV in real life.”

This is not the first time that Gizelle has been referred to as being messy, the five-season alum tends to get a lot of heat on social media for starting drama on the show.

But, that’s why she’s a great reality TV personality. Fans either love her or hate her!

The former RHOP cast member continued to defend Bryant adding, “She’s doing a show but she’s actually a good person and she has a good heart, and all of my friends are good people with great hearts so she falls into that realm of friendship for me.”

One person who does not fall into that realm of friendship is Monique Samuels.

The Not for Lazy Moms podcaster was once close friends with Charrisse, but the two have since fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms.

Charrisse talks fallout with Monique

During the Instagram Live video, another fan asked why Charrisse is no longer friends with the Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels.

There have been reports that Charrisse started a rumor about Monique having an alleged affair with her trainer, and that’s what caused the rift in their friendship.

However, the newly-divorced Jordan is insisting that she doesn’t know what caused the fallout.

“I don’t know, I don’t know honestly,” she responded. “It just somehow went left.”

Charrisse added, “Your guess is as good as mine actually.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.