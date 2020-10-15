Chantel’s mom Karen Everett is getting her own 90 Day Fiance spin-off

Despite viewers constantly bashing Chantel Everett and her family, it seems TLC is totally committed to giving them more airtime.

The family is currently on Season 2 of The Family Chantel, with lots of drama to unpack.

But don’t think for a minute that you’ll be getting rid of this family anytime soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a matter of fact, you’ll soon see more of Chantel’s mom Karen Everett in her very own show.

Yes, Mama Chantel will be on your screens very soon, but this time her controversial family won’t be a part of the mix.

Get ready for Ask Mama Chantel

Love her or love to hate her, you can’t deny that Karen is a mama bear who will do anything for her kids.

During the first season of The Family Chantel, we saw Karen hire a private investigator to seek out information on her youngest daughter’s boyfriend.

Read More All the 90 Day Fiance Spinoffs, ranked

So, it’s not too far-fetched that she will now have her own show where she plans to dish out motherly advice to anyone who needs it.

The series, known as Ask Mama Chantel, is one of two original digital series being launched by TLC.

Karen’s show, along with the other digital series, Spice it up with David & Annie, will be the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s first-ever productions in partnership with Facebook Watch.

Ask Mama Chantel will premiere on Thursday, October 22 on the TLC Facebook page.

Viewers will also get new episodes of the show each week.

The Family Chantel is airing now

Until Ask Mama Chantel premieres next week, you can still see Karen and her family on new episodes of The Family Chantel.

The show is now in its second season and this time around we get to see Chantel’s older brother, Royal Everett.

Royal has a foreign wife (Angenette) in tow, and the family is suspicious about her intentions.

Angenette is not only from the Philippines, but she is also ten years younger than Royal.

Furthermore, when the family finds out that that the couple tied the knot via a K-1 spousal visa, their suspicions intensify.

We’ve also seen clips of upcoming episodes and it seems Chantel and her family will book a flight to the Philippines to find out more about the mysterious Angenette.

And as you can imagine drama will ensue!

Check out a sneak peek of Ask Mama Chantel below.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.