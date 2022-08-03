Chantel Everett smiles in workout attire amid Pedro Jimeno drama

Chantel Everett posed, smiling in nature as her breakup from Pedro Jimeno has been a hot topic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett recently put on a smiling face amid her nasty divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

The 31-year-old Georgia native appeared on social media in front of a nature background in workout clothes as she shared a rare smile since her breakup.

Chantel appears to be leaning on her family during this tumultuous time and has posted videos and pictures hanging out with her siblings and parents in the wake of the upheaval.

Chantel didn’t offer a caption or geotag her positive photo but did keep the comments turned on in her post.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Chantel when she secretly brought Pedro over on the K-1 visa on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and surprised her family with the news shortly before the wedding.

Chantel and Pedro then appeared on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before they were awarded their spinoff in The Family Chantel, which is currently airing its fourth season.

Smiles out of Chantel are rare to come across these days as the end of her marriage has been playing out in real-time and on Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

However, The Family Chantel fans were graced with a happy photo from the 90 Day alum as she posed in front of a nature scene.

Chantel wore a visor and had her hair in a high free-flowing ponytail, and she smiled, showing her teeth.

In the photo, Chantel wore a gray athletic top, black workout leggings, and black and white running shoes.

It is unclear who Chantel was with for the photo she shared with her 875k Instagram followers.

The Family Chantel will watch Pedro Jimeno come down on Chantel Everett

During the last episode, The Family Chantel viewers watched Chantel throw a Hail Mary as she went down to the Dominican Republic to make amends with Pedro’s family. She hoped the gesture would show Pedro how serious she was about fixing their issues, but it looks like her idea backfired.

When Pedro heard from his mom that Chantel came for a visit, an extremely upset Pedro hopped on the next flight to the DR where he intended to confront his wife.

Next episode, viewers will have to watch as Chantel and Pedro fight in the DR, and things between them get even worse.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.