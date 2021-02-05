Chantel Everett slays in birthday bash, no sight of Pedro Jimeno

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett turns 30 this week. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel cast member Chantel Everett just turned a year older this week. The TLC star celebrated the big day in style with some of her closest friends.

Noticeably missing on the party though was her husband, Pedro Jimeno. This sparked speculations that the two are still having problems with their marriage. Is there any truth to it?

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett celebrates birthday in style

Looks like Chantel Everett goes all out on her 30th birthday. The 90 Day Fiance alum goes on a luxurious all-girls trip in Cancun, Mexico for a fun-filled birthday week.

Chantel and her friends are living it up in The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun. They kicked off the festivities with a fun day at the pool. Pedro Jimeno’s wife shared a photo of herself with her bikini-clad girlfriends.

The group also enjoyed a fancy dinner at the Palace Resorts. The Family Chantel star looked fabulous in her sexy beaded birthday dress. She completed the look with a tiara and sash.

Another post showed Chantel in a sexy hot pink bikini with an over the top cover-up. The reality star’s birthday bash definitely looked fun and extravagant. However, noticeably missing were her husband and family.

Pedro Jimeno nowhere in sight

Many were quick to point out that Pedro Jimeno was not present on Chantel Everett’s birthday getaway. The Family Chantel star was nowhere to be seen in any of his wife’s posts.

It’s likely that the TLC star opted to stay home since it’s a girls-only trip. Chantel announced earlier this week that she would be celebrating her birthday out of the country with her girlfriends, so it’s quite understandable if Pedro did not join.

Also missing on the trip was Chantel’s mother, Karen, and sister, Winter. Perhaps the reality star will have a separate celebration with just her family when she returns home.

90 Day Fiance: Pedro gushes about his ‘Pinky’

Despite not being able to celebrate with his wife, Pedro Jimeno made sure to make Chantel Everett feel special on her birthday. The Family Chantel star shared a simple yet sweet birthday greeting for his wife on Instagram.

Pedro appeared sentimental as he shared a photo of himself with Chantel. The couple looked classy in their matching black and white attire.

“Happy birthday, my pinky,” Pedro wrote referring to Chantel. The 90 Day Fiance alum calls his wife the adorable nickname but the meaning behind it remains a mystery.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.