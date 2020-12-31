The Family Chantel: Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett burn off holiday weight together

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has been keeping himself busy working on his body lately. The TLC celeb regularly hits the gym and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. And now, his wife, Chantel Everett is joining him to achieve their body goals together. Recently, the nursing graduate spent time at the gym with Pedro and burned off the extra weight they may have gained over the holidays.

The Family Chantel: Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett work out together

There’s no stopping Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett from hitting their fitness goals, not even the holiday season. The Family Chantel couple never failed to stick with their fitness routines. Now, the two reaped the fruits of their hard work at the gym.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pedro Jimeno proudly showed off his ripped body, one year after getting into Muay Thai. The brother of Nicole Jimeno is not one to shy away from flexing his toned abs and biceps on social media. Pedro also shared a clip of himself weightlifting.

His wife, Chantel Everett, is also putting a lot of effort into keeping a fit physique. Despite her busy schedule, she still managed to find time to work out with Pedro.

The couple also made sure that they’re following COVID-19 safety measures by wearing their face masks inside the fitness center.

Pedro and Chantel looking better than ever

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are definitely making good progress with their fitness goals. The Family Chantel couple is now looking better than ever and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Read More The top 10 90 Day Fiance stars that we love to hate

Many were impressed with Pedro’s weight loss in just less than a year. His dedication paid off when he managed to shed some extra pounds. From 215 lbs, he’s now down to 165lbs and still dropping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Jr (@pedrojosejrjimeno)

Chantel Everett, on the other hand, continues to face rumors that she has gone under the knife. The TLC star has been accused of getting procedures done to her face and body for quite a while now.

Some accused the reality star of having breast implants. But the 90 Day Fiance celeb vehemently denied such claims, pointing out that she “always had boobs” even when she was younger. She also denied getting her nose done, maintaining that she’s all-natural.

The Family Chantel’s adorable Christmas pic

Prior to hitting the gym, Chantel Everett and her husband Pedro Jimeno spent the holidays with their family. River Everett shared a Christmas family photo and it’s nothing short of festive.

The entire Family Chantel was present in the picture wearing their vibrant sweaters. Also in the picture was the newest addition to the family, Angenette, Royal Everett’s wife. It seems like they have set aside their issues for a drama-free celebration.