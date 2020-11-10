The Family Chantel: Chantel speaks out, denies plastic surgery rumors

Chantel Everett has graced our screens since Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Awarded one of the very first 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, she continues to share her life with viewers on The Family Chantel.

It’s no secret that Chantel is gorgeous, her husband Pedro Jimeno calls her his guitar. Why? Because she has an hourglass shape that resembles the curvy musical instrument.

She brings out the receipts

With her nursing degree closer than ever, The Family Chantel featured Chantel applying for a post-grad job as an aesthetic nurse at a plastic surgery center.

In the interview with the plastic surgeon, she is asked, “Have you ever had anything done yourself?”

In her confessional, she admitted to botox injections due to the stress of Pedro’s family.

The producer clarifies and asks one more time, “And that’s the only work you’ve ever had done?”

To which Chantel further stirs the viewer’s interests and says, “I don’t want to say things that don’t matter.”

The question of plastic surgery and whether Chantel had any has been circulating since her time started on 90 Day Fiance years ago. While it could easily be a case of bad editing, Chantel went to Instagram to set the facts straight.

Chantel posted a series of old photos to prove that her body has looked the same over the years.

The oldest dating back to 2009, she’s always been blessed in the chest area.

Has Chantel ever had plastic surgery?

In case you didn’t get that her body has been this for years, she made it clear to fans in a statement.

While she completely supports everyone’s decision to feel comfortable in their own skin, she cleared up any confusion in an Instagram story.

She wrote, “People keep asking about my surgeries.’ I just wanted to make it known that I have no had any, but do believe in having confidence to do what makes you feel beautiful.”

Facing constant scrutiny if her body is real or fake, she finally gave fans a concrete answer. While she hasn’t had any surgeries herself, she does agree with doing whatever to make yourself feel beautiful.

While she made a convincing argument, do you believe Chantel hasn’t had any plastic surgery?

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.