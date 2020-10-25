The Family Chantel: Will Pedro get lucky when he and Chantel head to New York?

Chantel Everett said that physical intimacy has never been a problem with her and her husband, Pedro Jimeno. That is. until now.

Between nursing school and both of them working long hours, there isn’t much time left to be spent on their marriage.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel teases Pedro with what little she plans on wearing when he takes her to New York for her graduation gift.

Walking out in a slinky black robe with matching skimpy lingerie, she definitely has Pedro’s attention.

She makes sure she lets Pedro know that she’s packing her “hoe clothes.” Which she clarifies are “cute lil sexy clothes” since they plan on being very romantic on this getaway.

They are traveling to NY for another reason

The couple lives in Atlanta and making the trip to New York will be a very special occasion.

Although Chantel is super excited to spend quality time with her husband, Pedro’s desire for visiting New York actually stems from a different purpose.

Pedro’s sister Nicole happens to be dating a man from New York. While his mother can’t check him out herself, Pedro is sent in her place to feel out his sister’s possible suitor.

Like the Jimeno family, Nicole’s boyfriend Alejandro is Dominican. The couple met years ago at a party but recently reconnected via Instagram.

Nicole is head-over-heels for Alejandro, but she admitted to hiding some sketchy information regarding him from her friends and family. Her mother already isn’t a fan of him and she’s not looking forward to Chantel meeting her boyfriend.

Chantel’s mother puts doubts in her head

Chantel’s mother Karen asks Chantel how Pedro plans on celebrating her major accomplishment of graduating from nursing school.

Chantel tells her mother that Pedro plans on taking her to New York for a trip.

Karen asks, “Why New York?”

She lets her know about the situation with Pedro’s sister and her new boyfriend. It’s safe to say Karen wasn’t happy with the explanation.

She’s confused how Chantel’s graduation gift became her flying across the country to meet the boyfriend of a person she does not like.

Karen finds this as another example of Pedro putting his sister and mom first, with him trying to include his wife at the last minute.

How do you feel about Pedro and Chantel?

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.