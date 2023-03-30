Chantel Everett ready for work again after getting ‘bougie and ratchet’ at wedding reception

Chantel Everett had a few days off, and she made the most of it, but now the hard-working RN is ready to return to work. She confessed to that in a recent post, adding that even though her job can be tough, she enjoys it.

The Family Chantel star has been out and about over the past few days, first attending her friend’s rehearsal party with her sister Winter Everett and then getting a little “bougie and ratchet” at the wedding reception.

Both times Chantel posted images from the events on social media after she got glammed up for the special occasions.

Her recent post showed her getting down on the dance floor with another wedding guest, both looking chic in their black formal dresses.

The snap showed Chantel in the middle of a dance move as she crouched low with both hands on her knees.

She donned a figure-flattering, ankle-length dress with an off-shoulder style and fur around the neckline, with long, sleek hair spilling down her back.

“Wedding reception,” she captioned the post, writing at the bottom, “Classy, bougie, and ratchet 💅.”

Chantel Everett dancing at a wedding reception. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett had an eventful week

Before Chantel attended her friend’s wedding, she enjoyed some of the pre-wedding festivities and brought her younger sister Winter along.

The duo attended the rehearsal dinner, and they looked gorgeous, with Chantel opting for black and Winter donning a flirty floral dress.

They didn’t just enjoy the event; they kicked off the party long before that. The sisters had a great time in the car as they listened to music on their way to the dinner.

The usually shy Winter — who has been showing us a more outgoing side of her personality in recent months — even showed off some dance moves as she sat behind the wheel.

Chantel Everett partied the night away with her family

The TLC star made sure to spend some quality time with her loved ones during her days off from work, as her close-knit family has been her rock amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

We haven’t gotten an update on the status of their divorce, but we’re sure if it was finalized by now, we would have known about it.

Anyway, Chantel is living her best life, and earlier this week, she partied the night away with her entire family.

Chantel, Winter, and their mom and dad, Karen and Thomas, all attended the One Love One Mic Concert Series, which was held at the Believe Music Hall in Atlanta.

Their brother Riverknight had a big performance, and they showed support for the budding rapper as he took the stage.

Chantel Everett is ready for work

After an eventful week, Chantel is ready to get back into work mode, as she expressed to her 995,000 Instagram followers.

The 32-year-old posted a message on her Instagram Story and admitted that it was time for her to get back to her busy hospital shifts.

Chantel Everett Instagram Story. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

“I can’t wait to take my a** back to work in the hospital after being off for several days,” she wrote. “It just goes to show that I actually do love my career even if it gets tough sometimes.”

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.