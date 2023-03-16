Chantel Everett shows off flawless skin and products that keep her looking gorgeous

Chantel Everett is quite stunning, and if you need a reminder, well, she just posted a flawless photo on social media.

However, aside from the glammed-up image that covered all the flaws, she posted a bare-faced snap to prove that she was not hiding much behind her makeup.

The Family Chantel star wasn’t trying to brag when she posted the images online, actually, she was raving about the products used to give her that flawless skin.

In one snap, the TLC personality had her hair pulled back from her face as she added a few drops of Intelligent Glow oil to her skin.

The product, from Intelligent Glow, is cruelty-free, and Chantel noted that she appreciated it for also being “clean skin care.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chantel, who was clad in a black outfit while applying the product, shared another one of her using the facial oil.

“I actually got it on my shirt and it didn’t stain it so I’m happy about that 😅,” she wrote in the Instagram Story while tagging the brand Intelligent Change.

Chantel Everett goes glam with Fenty Beauty

The Family Chantel star also shared a selfie on Instagram, looking all glammed up, and she had Fenty Beauty to thank, in part, for that.

The 32-year-old was clad in a simple black top while rocking waist-length hair in voluminous curls. She sported wispy lashes, bold brows, and nude lips and her entire face had a flawless, matte finish.

Chantel Everett snaps a flawless selfie. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Her stunning makeup was courtesy of Rihanna’s popular makeup brand, and Chantel only had good things to say about it in her previous Instagram Story.

She shared a snap of the foundation and wrote, “I love using @fentybeauty foundation. It keeps my skin looking flawless and honestly…I’ve dropped this bottle so many times and it has never broken! 😂 Green flags.”

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett is living her best life

It’s unclear when we’ll see Chantel on our screens again because, so far, there hasn’t been any information about Season 5 of her spinoff show.

However, in the meantime, the reality TV star is living her best life. Chantel might be a single woman again, but that’s not stopping her from accomplishing her dreams or having fun.

A few weeks ago, she purchased her dream car, a black 2023 Mercedes Benz, and Chantel shared the proud moment with her 996,000 Instagram followers.

She gave a shout-out to the dealership in her post, saying, “Thanks Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta Northeast! Shop here and tell them Chantel sent you! Ask for @roshbrowne, he will get you the best deal on the Mercedes-Benz that is right for you!”

Chantel has also treated herself to a luxury trip abroad with a group of friends.

The busy RN packed her bags and jetted off to France for an adventure-filled getaway, where she enjoyed the stunning sights and some retail therapy.

Chantel and her BFFs toured a historic castle and posted photos as they sipped champagne while shopping at the luxury brand Bottega Veneta. Did we say she was living her best life? Yes, she is!

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.