Winter Everett busts a move after getting glam with sister Chantel

Chantel Everett and her sister Winter got all glammed up for an event yesterday, and The Family Chantel stars looked stunning as they made their way to the celebration.

Winter was the chaperone for the day as she sat behind the wheel while jamming to some good music, as Chantel called shotgun.

Meanwhile, their dad accompanied his girls to the event and sat in the back seat, enjoying the music as well.

Chantel captured the moment as they drove to the location, and when the camera got to Winter, she showed off her best dance moves.

The red-haired beauty looked gorgeous as she showed off her natural curls while clad in a floral, off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

While Winter opted for bright and colorful, her older sister had a different theme in mind, chic and sophisticated.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett looks chic in a body-hugging dress

The 32-year-old opted for an elegant and classy chic black dress with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder style, much like Winter’s outfit. However, the silhouette was quite different.

Chantel’s dress was a strapless number with sheer sleeves, and it hugged her curves and fell to her ankles. She paired the outfit with white strappy heels and long black hair in a sleek style behind her ears.

She glammed up the ensemble even more with shimmery silver earrings. It seems Chantel and her friends had a black-and-white theme in mind for the night, as a group photo showed her girls all color-coordinated in their glamorous garbs.

Chantel Everett with her friends. Pic credit: @illphashion/Instagram

Chantel Everett loves Chirky Soul

The Family Chantel star has 995,000 Instagram followers, which makes her a prime subject for brand collaborations. However, Chantel doesn’t do many of those, but when she does, she picks brands she really cares about, such as Chirky Soul, which she endorsed some time ago.

She modeled a few styles from the company and told her followers that they were her “favorite shirts from @chirkysoul ❤🧡💛💚💙💜.”

“It surely is clothing with a purpose and spreads positive vibes,” she added.

Chirky Soul is a female-owned company that advocates for soul peace, love, and healing. The items spread positive messages with wording designed to uplift and promote positivity.

The material used to create the t-shirts are not only extra soft and cozy but also ethically sourced and eco-friendly.

Chantel also noted in her post that you can win free merchandise from Chirky Soul, and all you have to do is “Tag a friend with a positive message 💟” and “Follow and tag @chirkysoul 💞.”



The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.