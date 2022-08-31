Chantel Everett completely changed her hairstyle — check out her new look

Chantel Everett got a hair makeover. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has been going through a lot of drama and hardship lately amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance with Pedro and the couple also appeared on several seasons of Happily Ever After?

The drama between their families was so popular among viewers that Pedro and Chantel got their own spinoff in The Family Chantel which is airing its fourth season.

However, Chantel recently escaped the negativity by getting a total hair makeover.

Chantel has been known to style her dark hair either in wavy or straight tresses that fall over her shoulders or in elegant up-do ponytails. She has sported hairstyles other than that but mostly sticks to having her hair down and sleek in some way.

In Chantel’s latest change, she opted to go for unique cornrowed braids all over her head, and she shared a video of what the process was like with her 935k followers on Instagram.

Chantel Everett shared her new hair with The Family Chantel fans

Through her Instagram Stories, Chantel showed The Family Chantel fans that she was changing up her hair in a big way.

She filmed herself as her hairdresser attached new hair to her existing hair and braided it down in perfect sections before adding a product into it and wrapping the braids.

Chantel’s selfie video then showed her under a hair dryer before the wraps were removed from her hair. She then proceeded to show off her new do from different angles and ended in her car asking fans what they thought of her new look and hair makeover.

The Family Chantel viewers appear to be siding with Chantel Everett in her divorce

The Family Chantel viewers have been painfully watching the end of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage play out on screen as well as hearing about the legal drama in real-time.

Given that situation, viewers have been picking sides and Chantel seems to be the one most fans are siding with.

Despite Chantel draining her and Pedro’s joint bank account and acting out admittedly inappropriately while trying to save her marriage, The Family Chantel fans still think Chantel is in the right.

Pedro’s intentions have been getting slammed by critics who think that his true colors have been showing by the way he’s acted towards Chantel while she wanted to work things out.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.