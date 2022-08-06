The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett feeling like ‘Barbie’ after getting her hair slayed

Chantel Everett showed off her newly slayed hair to The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett appears to be trying different things that make her feel good amid her nasty and public divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Her most recent self-care involved getting her hair done and showing off the results by touting “Barbie stuff.”

During her time on 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel, Chantel’s gym dedication has been shown several times, and she also showcases that workout drive on her social media.

Amid the end of her marriage, the 31-year-old Georgia native has been spending time with her family and getting out in nature as well.

While a smiling photo of Chantel is rare these days, it is clear from her social media activity that she is taking steps to make herself feel better amid all the Pedro drama.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Chantel on Pedro on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After?. before they got their own spinoff in The Family Chantel, which is airing its fourth season.

Chantel Everett shared her newly slayed ‘Barbie’ hair with The Family Chantel fans

Chantel used her Instagram Stories to show off her new hair to The Family Chantel fans.

The hardworking nurse shared several images of her long straight black hair that was freshly done.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

She tagged her hair artist in the shots that were taken from the salon chair.

In one such photo, Chantel added the caption, “Barbie stuff.”

Nicole Jimeno has been criticized for trying to look like Chantel Everett on The Family Chantel

When Season 4 of The Family Chantel debuted, viewers quickly took to social media to express how much they thought Pedro’s sister Nicole Jimeno was trying to look like Chantel.

Nicole had a major glow-up from seasons past to this current one, and while fans and critics have noticed, the resounding feedback has been about her similar look to Chantel.

Nicole, who ran for Miss Dominican Republic, now styles her hair for the private interviews in the same wavy and down style Chantel does with the part in the center. Nicole’s noticeable makeup also resembles the level and likeness that Chantel does hers.

It is well known that Nicole has a hatred for Chantel amid their historical drama, and Nicole has brought up her disdain for Chantel a lot this season.

She even resented claims from critics on social media that she now resembles Chantel.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.