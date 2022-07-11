Chantel Everett shares stoic selfie amid divorce from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett shared a detached selfie with The Family Chantel fans amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel Everett has been trying to put up a stoic front to 90 Day Fiance, and The Family Chantel fans as her marriage to Pedro Jimeno has publically crumbled.

Last week, court documents revealed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022, and that they both had restraining orders against each other. Furthermore, Pedro alleged that Chantel took $257,000 from their joint account and transferred it to her own.

As the core reason for their divorce, it was stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and Chantel added that there was physical and emotional abuse from Pedro. Chantel also claimed that there was adultery on Pedro’s part.

Despite all the messy drama, Chantel just partied with most of her family over the weekend, as many of her family members shared on social media.

Chantel also showed bits and pieces of their fun family gathering but snuck an apathetic selfie.

As Chantel’s messy personal life is on full display both on the currently airing Season 4 of The Family Chantel and on social media, Chantel escaped with a selfie.

Chantel’s photo was taken as she had a public night out with her parents, brother, and sister.

A selfie from Chantel was among the photos and videos of that experience.

She appeared to have a full face of makeup, and her hair was done as she stared blankly into the camera.

There was no caption given to the stoic selfie that Chantel shared with her more than 840k followers on Instagram.

Chantel shared a selfie with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel viewers appear to be taking Chantel Everett’s side

Before news of Pedro and Chantel’s breakup, The Family Chantel viewers were already choosing Chantel’s side as she and Pedro have been fighting on the show.

The way Pedro spoke to and treated Chantel on Season 4 of The Family Chantel and been alarming to viewers who have repeatedly shared their negative opinions on Pedro.

Many feel that Pedro used Chantel to get to America and now that he is fully set up with his green card, a good job, and a house, he started to show his true colors.

Chantel’s family had warned Chantel for years about the possibility that Pedro had bad intentions given his family history and his mother’s motivation.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.