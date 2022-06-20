90 Day Fiance cast member with more than 500k followers on Instagram

This list covers the 90 Day Fiance cast members with more than 500k followers on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance has been a wildly popular show that has been able to launch several hit spinoffs.

Many memorable cast members have come across viewers’ screens in the time that 90 Day Fiance first aired Season 1 in 2014.

Most of the 90 Day Fiance stars also have a presence on social media, and a select group commands more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. There are also just a few with a massive following of over one million.

Since viewers have seen some of the same cast members for many years, some franchise OGs have earned a large social media audience. However, other 90 Day stars have not been around as long in comparison and have still made it onto this list.

This list explores the 17 90 Day Fiance cast members with more than 500k followers on Instagram.

1. Darcey and Stacey Silva

Darcey Silva, @darceysilva, has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, while her twin sister Stacey Silva, @staceysilvatv, has 619k.

They often post the same things about their brand, House of Eleven, and all the cosmetic procedures they get.

The pair have been around since Season 1 of Before the 90 Days and have their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

2. Big Ed Brown

At this time, Big Ed Brown, @thisisbiged, has 499k followers who may qualify to be on the list since his following is likely to grow due to his continued appearance within the 90 Day franchise.

On his Instagram, Big Ed often promotes his Cameo account, time at the gym, his new fart jar campaign, or his Twitch gaming.

3. Anny Francisco

Anny Francisco, @anny_dr02, was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and has been a staple on Pillow Talk with her husband, Robert Springs.

Anny has just over 500k followers on Instagram. She has used her Instagram more recently to get support from the 90 Day community about her son Adriel’s passing and also lets supporters know how she’s been feeling.

4. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan

Unlikely couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have become very popular in the 90 Day franchise and even have their own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which has been renewed for a second season.

David, @toborowsky_david, has over 550k followers, while Annie, @annie_suwan_toborowsky, has almost 850k.

5. Paola Mayfield

Paola, @paola_mayfield, is wildly popular on Instagram with 1.1 million followers, while her husband Russ only has 364k.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw Paola on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 1-4 of Happily Ever After?. She has also appeared on other spinoffs.

6. Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren Brovarnik has more Instagram followers than her husband Alexei Brovarnik, with 1.4 million to his 837k.

Loren, @lorenbrovarnik, and Alexei, @alex_brovarnik, debuted on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and continued appearing in the franchise after that. Like David and Annie, they have their own After the 90 Days spinoff that will air a second season this year.

7. Molly Hopkins

Molly is one of the 90 Day cast members who post the most on Instagram. Presently, her posts are shared with just over 500k followers.

90 Day Fiance fans have seen Molly since she appeared on Season 5 of the hit show with her then-husband, Luis Mendez. Molly has parts on 90 Day Diaries with her boyfriend, Kelly Brown.

8. Angela Deem

Angela Deem has long been a controversial 90 Day Fiance figure but continues to appear within the franchise.

She loves resharing her TikToks to her over 700k followers and getting into feuds with other 90 Day cast members on social media.

9. Elizabeth Potthast

Elizabeth Potthast and her family have become very popular after being on 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs.

Elizabeth shares news about her life with just over 800k followers, while her husband Andrei Castravet has less than 350k followers.

10. Paul Staehle

Paul Staehle is another controversial 90 Day cast member that doesn’t even appear within the franchise anymore after being fired from the network.

His status with the show has not stopped him from amassing more than 500k followers on Instagram.

11. Kalani Faagata

Kalani Faagata has been around the 90 Day franchise since Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and has appeared on many of the series’ spinoffs.

Within that time, Kalani has gained just over 800k followers.

12. Jesse Meester

Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester has just as many followers as Darcey at 1.2 million.

Outside of reality TV, Jesse touts himself as having a marketing agency and being involved in luxury real estate and travel.

13. Deavan Clegg

Although Deavan Clegg only appeared on the first two seasons of The Other Way and was controversial, she has 525k followers on Instagram.

Most recently, she has used the social platform to raise awareness about her son Taeyang’s blood cancer and his progress in beating the diagnosis.

14. Yara Zaya

Yara Zaya first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and has already amassed 576k followers to Jovi’s just over 300k.

Fans on Yara’s page will see many pictures of her husband Jovi and daughter Mylah as well as promotional posts for her businesses and partnerships.

15. Chantel Everett

Chantel Everett is another 90 Day star who posts a lot on social media.

Her more than 800k followers will find a lot of reshared quotes, workouts, and promotional posts for The Family Chantel.

16. Larissa Lima

Larissa Lima has a private Instagram of 639k followers.

Viewers approved to follow her will find a lot of racy content of Larissa in small lingerie outfits as part of the promotion for her adult platforms.

17. Anfisa Nava

Although Anfisa and her now-ex-husband Jorge had extremely volatile moments on the show, they became very popular for it, and Anfisa has over 800k followers

Outside of her 90 Day fame, Anfisa just got her college degree and has been working in the fitness industry and getting plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.