Larissa Lima poses in barely-there cow swimsuit and ears

Larissa Lima has undergone a total plastic surgery transformation since 90 Day Fiance viewers saw her on Season 6 of the hit TLC show and she loves showing off her new body.

On her Instagram, Larissa treated the followers on her private account, @larissalimareal, to a photo where she was wearing a cow print barely-there one-piece swimsuit.

The strappy and skimpy cow swimsuit was paired by Larissa with cow ears as she posed up against a fence turned to the side.

90 Day Fiance viewers saw the beginning of Larissa’s plastic surgery journey while she was on the show with her now ex-husband Colt Johnson. Then, Larissa stepped it up on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where she got a nose job and breast enlargement at the same time.

Larissa shared a photo with her almost 650k followers on Instagram where she posed in a very small cow print swimsuit and ears.

In the photo, several of Larissa’s tattoos were visible as she posed up against a fence in the swimsuit that barely covered her breast, backside, and every other area.

The bathing suit was a one-piece held together with tiny straps around her body.

Larissa only captioned the photo with a cow emoji and a smiling emoji but received a lot of praise in the comments.

What cosmetic procedures has Larissa Lima had done?

Larissa has been accused of being addicted to plastic surgery with the amount of work she has had done to her body but the criticism doesn’t appear to affect her choices.

After her original breast enlargement, Larissa has gone even bigger. She has also had her butt enlarged.

She had lipo sculpting done to her stomach to give the appearance of abs.

Larissa has also had her lips, chin, and cheekbones altered as well. She has also had a tattoo removed and said that she would like to be tattoo free eventually.

Larissa has mentioned keeping up with lipo and Botox to maintain her figure. She has also shared that she works out now.

Recently, Larissa has stayed out of the spotlight more than usual. However, she has always defended her cosmetic goals so it’s possible that 90 Day Fiance fans will be hearing news in the future about more procedures.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.