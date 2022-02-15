Celebrity Big Brother spoilers reveal who new HOH is targeting

Miesha Tate, Carson Kressley, and Cynthia Bailey really want to win Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers have revealed who the final six Head of Household is targeting for eviction.

On the last episode of the show, Shanna Moakler was evicted after Carson Kressley targeted her at the Veto Meeting.

After leaving the house, Shanna also unfollowed her boyfriend on social media, with some drama surfacing in their relationship.

And a former Big Brother winner called Todrick Hall a “bad person” after what he was seen doing to Shanna on the Big Brother live feeds.

But the show must go on, and after Shanna got evicted, it was time to crown a new Head of Household.

Late on Monday night, Todd Bridges became the new HOH, giving him the power at an important point of the game.

Who is Todd Bridges nominating for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

In chats that have been taking place on the Big Brother live feeds, Todd Bridges has indicated that his primary target is going to be Carson Kressley this week. And Carson is going to be placed on the block at the Nomination Ceremony.

Todd is working closely with Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall now, and he wants to be in the final four with that duo (he has stated). This means that Todd is most likely going to place Cynthia Bailey on the block and that Lamar Odom would be the replacement nominee if either Cynthia or Carson were to win the Power of Veto.

The official Nomination Ceremony for the final six will take place later on Tuesday (February 15), but the odds are now stacked against Carson Kressley remaining in the game. He has to win the POV or go home and become a member of the CBB3 jury.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season winding down

There aren’t a lot of episodes left on the BB Celeb TV schedule, with the season finale arriving on Wednesday, February 23. That’s not a lot of time to get down to the final two houseguests, but there are a lot of episodes planned over the final 10 days of the Winter 2022 season.

The good news for the celebrities is that everyone gets paid to play on Celebrity Big Brother, even though only one of them can be named the $250,000 winner on finale night. And as a reminder, the celebrities are not playing for charity.

Lamar Odom, Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Cynthia Bailey, Carson Kressley, and Todd Bridges are the final six celebrities left standing, and all six of them will be playing in the Veto Competition later this week. It’s time to either make a game-saving move or add to the resume of each houseguest as they try to build a case for getting selected as the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner.

THE GREATEST THING IN THE HISTORY OF BIG BROTHER. #cbbus3 pic.twitter.com/qixsrCwzda — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) February 15, 2022

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen it yet, Chris Kattan gave an interview where he explained his exit and why he wasn’t comfortable inside of the house this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.