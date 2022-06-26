Ceaser Emanuel fired from Black Ink Crew after dog abuse video goes public

Ceaser Emanuel has been fired over disturbing dog abuse video. Pic credit: VH1

Black Ink Crew follows the lives of tattoo artist Ceaser Emanuel and his team as they navigate their careers and personal ventures. As the shop owner, Ceaser has become a leader and friend to many who have grown to respect him as an artist and a person.

Unfortunately, Ceaser may be on the verge of a fall from grace. He has recently come under fire after being recognized in a disturbing situation.

A video surfaced online showing Ceaser abusing dogs. The surprising footage was appalling to many who saw it, including VH1, who employs Ceaser. They quickly responded to the incident, making the choice to fire him.

VH1 fires Ceaser Emanuel over dog abuse video

The footage, captured by a Ring camera, shows Ceaser abusing multiple dogs. He is first seen kicking a dog and then hitting it with a folded chair before it runs away.

He can then be seen hitting a dog, throwing it in a cage, then pushing it down a small hill until the dog falls out of the cage.

this is sick ! Someone sent in their ring camera showing Ceaser from black ink abusing a dog ! #vh1 #blackinkcrew #ceaser #blackink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK — GOSSIP OF THE CITY (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2022

The footage was enough for VH1 to decide to fire the reality star. They released a statement saying, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

According to reports from TMZ, a source revealed there is a possibility the situation could be mentioned in the upcoming season since production is still taking place.

Ceaser has been on the show since its inception in 2013. He owns his tattoo shop, Black Ink, located in Harlem, NY, where the show takes place.

Ceaser is no stranger to drama

This is not the first time Ceaser has gotten backlash for his actions. He previously faced legal charges for disturbing the peace after throwing a party at his shop in Atlanta. The incident was so intense that a petition to permanently shut down his shop was in place.

Ceaser has also faced harassment and child abuse allegations from his daughter Cheyenne and her mother, Crystal. Cheyenne claimed that he physically abused her by pulling her by her hair and hitting her.

Ceaser denied the claims and said they were an attempt to tarnish his reputation. The drama has since followed him, and he is still working to clear his name.

Now that he has been released from VH1, it is unclear what’s in store for Ceaser or how this will impact the future of the show.

Black Ink Crew is currently on hiatus.