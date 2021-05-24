Cassie Randolph gets ‘a little glam,’ The Bachelor fans gush about how ‘amazing’ she looks

Cassie Randolph shocks fans with a new glam look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph wowed fans with her new glammed up look.

Cassie usually sports a more natural look in regard to makeup but for her most recent Instagram upload, she decided the go full-on glam.

In the picture, Cassie rocks a smokey eye, contoured cheeks with pink blush and a shiny, pink lip.

In the caption, she acknowledged she pivoted from her usual style, writing, “A little glam… okay, a lot.”

Cassie also tagged her makeup artist and hair stylist in the caption.

Bachelor Nation was absolutely floored by her transformation and took to the comments section to express their awe.

Bachelor Nation stars swoon over Cassie

Many Bachelor Nation stars showered Cassie with compliments in the comments section.

“What in the. … you’re naturally beautiful and this is glamtastic,” former Bachelorette lead and current host Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote.

“Wow wow wow,” Bachelor Nation star Jade Roper wrote along with three heart-eyes emojis.

“You look…. AMAZING [fire emoji] you are a star,” Katie Morton, also from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, wrote along with a star emoji and double hearts emoji.

Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

“So beautiful,” Victoria Fueller from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor wrote along with two red heart emojis.

“Always beautiful!! But WOW!!!!” OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter exclaimed.

“WOW,” Bachelor villain Olivia Caridi wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

Fans are shocked by her transformation

Cassie Randolph’s fans were astounded by her new glam look.

Many compared her to actress Hilary Duff.

“You look like Hilary duff,” one fan wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Others said they couldn’t recognize her as they were scrolling through their feeds.

“I didn’t even recognize you! You always rock a natural look. You looks amazing both ways!” Another fan exclaimed.

Regardless of how much her makeup contrasted from usual look, fans thought she looked stunning either way.

“Cassie with makeup 10/10…Cassie without makeup 10/10,” the fan wrote.

Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

In addition to owning new looks, Cassie has plenty of positive things going on in her life at the moment.

She recently celebrated graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire with her master’s degree in speech pathology.

Additionally, she recently introduced the world to her boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt at the beginning of May.

She is reportedly getting along with him very well and her family approves of the new man in her life.

As for her ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay, Cassie has stated that she does not wish to comment on the matter and is thankful for the support she has gotten from her fans.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.