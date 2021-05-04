Cassie Randolph reported has a new beau in musician and model Brighton Reinhardt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Bachelor star Cassie Randolph was spotted with her boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt and her family during a beach trip.

The former flame of Colton Underwood is reportedly dating Brighton Reinhardt and the two are “having fun together.”

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Cassie’s sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin also appear to like Brighton.

“They get along with Brighton really well and approve of him for Cassie,” the source said.

Other news outlets have reported that the former Bachelor star and Brighton spent some time with her family in California. The couple was also spotted in Cozumel, Mexico, on vacation.

Cassie shared snaps of her vacation, but Brighton was not seen in any of the images.

Who is Brighton Reinhardt?

Brighton is a singer and songwriter as well as a model who has worked on fashion campaigns for Hollister.

He spoke of his modeling career to Men’s Fashion Post. He said this career opened a lot of doors for him and allowed him to work with many creative people as well as grow his confidence as a person.

Brighton was born with a bone disorder called Congenital Pseudo Arthrosis (CPA). Thus far, he has already undergone 17 surgeries for the condition in which bones fail to heal on their own.

This doesn’t stop him from living his life, as evidenced in the above Instagram share where he was seen enjoying some fun in the sun at Private Paradise Villa in Cozumel.

Cassie also posted a video of her vacation in Mexico

Cassie shared a cute video of the gorgeous resort where it was reported she and Brighton spent time together.

In the clip, Cassie wore a tiny bikini as she walked around the outdoor area of the oceanfront villa. She dove into the gorgeous ocean and then, relaxed on a woven hammock.

Cassie’s video has received over 20,000 likes thus far.

She was most recently in the news after her former beau, Colton Underwood, her boyfriend of over one year, was gay.

The reality television star, who met Colton as a contestant on The Bachelor during Season 25, learned of the news the same way fans of the show did when Colton admitted his truth to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on April 14.

Fans felt Colton’s actions following his and Cassie’s split were unforgivable, including putting a tracking device on Cassie’s car and leaving cryptic voice mail messages on her telephone.

This led Cassie to file for and win a restraining order against the handsome ex-football player. The couple came to a private agreement after Cassie withdrew the restraining order one month after it was put in place by a judge.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.