Cassie Randolph addresses Colton Underwood coming out as gay

Former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph has reacted to her ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay in her latest YouTube video.

Many members of Bachelor Nation have expected Cassie to speak out because she had dated Colton for over a year, the controversial nature of their split, and his supposed infatuation with her.

In her latest YouTube upload, Cassie thanked her fans for their support after “the topic in the media that brought [her] name up” took over Bachelor Nation.

Cassie has made it clear that she does not want to talk about the situation and she plans on keeping her opinions on the matter to herself.

She wanted to address Colton coming out in order to quell the rumors but expressed that she refuses to comment any further.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she stated.

She added that it’s currently a very complicated matter and explained how she plans on handling it.

“There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward,” she expressed.

She concluded, “If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”

Cassie had no idea that Colton was gay or that he was coming out

Cassie reportedly was blindsided by Colton coming out as gay.

Cassie was not given a heads up that Colton was going on Good Morning America to make the big announcement.

Additionally, she hadn’t known that he was gay while she was dating him and was “still processing” the news.

“She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on Good Morning America doing a tell-all,” a source told Us Weekly. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

It appears she is still working through processing the news and won’t be discussing the process publicly anytime soon.

Cassie and Colton’s split resulted in a restraining order

Colton gave Cassie his final rose during their time on The Bachelor. The pair dated for about a year after their time on The Bachelor.

They stuck together through the height of the coronavirus pandemic and as Colton was diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, they split not long after. Following the split, Cassie claimed that Colton had been stalking her and had even planted a tracking device in her car.

She ended up filing for a restraining order against him. Even though she eventually dropped the restraining order, the relationship took an emotional toll on her.

Her relationship with Colton is complex, and it’s understandable why she may not want to address it further.

