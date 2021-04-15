Cassie Randolph ‘still processing’ Colton Underwood’s announcement he is gay

Cassie Randolph is reportedly processing the news surrounding her ex-fiancé Colton Underwood. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood’s ex-Cassie Randolph is reportedly “still processing” the news that her former fiancé is gay.

The former reality show television star reportedly had no idea that Colton was speaking with Robin Roberts and admitting that he struggled with his sexuality.

The couple met in 2019 during Season 23 of The Bachelor where Cassie competed with 30 women to win Colton’s heart.

In the finale of their season, Colton dumped both Tayshia and Hannah G. to go fight for Cassie, who he felt was his true love.

Colton told Cassie that he never wanted to watch her walk away from the series. He told her, “You know how much I didn’t want to watch you walk away? I hopped an 8-foot fence and ran away.”

She eventually got his final rose of the season.

Cassie was reportedly stunned by Colton’s admission

Us Weekly reported that the gorgeous blonde had no idea Colton would discuss his sexuality on the morning talk show.

“She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on Good Morning America doing a tell-all,” an insider said to the publication. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

“Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times,” the insider continued. “She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

Colton told Robin Roberts that he loved Cassie

During his interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, Colton revealed that he loved Cassie.

He never spoke of the restraining order Cassie set in place to keep Colton away from her and her family after their breakup.

“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses,” he said of his and Cassie’s split. “I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

“I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” Colton shared.

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else,” he concluded of his feelings for the former Bachelor finalist.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.