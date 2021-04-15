Colton Underwood called out for not addressing Cassie Randolph stalking situation during Robin Roberts sit-down

Colton Underwood did not address stalking ex-Cassie Randolph when he spoke to GMA’s Robin Roberts about coming out. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood has been called out on Twitter for not addressing the alleged stalking of ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph during an April 14 sit-down with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts where he came out as gay.

Colton and Cassie dated for more than a year after filming The Bachelor, but eventually parted ways.

In September of 2020, Cassie was granted a restraining order against Colton. He was accused of harassing her and planting a tracking device underneath her car.

Documents in the case also revealed that Colton was spotted in an alley outside his ex’s bedroom window and that Cassie was “fearful for her safety.”

Colton was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Cassie’s home, vehicle, workplace, school, and her parents’ home in Huntington Beach, where he had quarantined with her family, reported Us Weekly.

While the Season 23 franchise lead was applauded for his openness in the interview, he was also criticized for ignoring his actions against Cassie.

Colton did not address harassing Cassie on GMA

A Twitter thread was posted by spoiler blogger Reality Steve that spoke of the former Bachelor lead not addressing his hurtful actions. One user spoke at length of how the GMA interview did not serve Cassie Randolph properly by not pressing Colton to speak about how he harassed Cassie after their breakup.

“That said … can we talk about how Robin Roberts’ “deeply personal conversation” with Colton didn’t include a single direct question about his alleged harassment/stalking of ex-fiancée Cassie Randolph (who filed, then dropped, a restraining order against him LESS THAN A YR AGO)?”

One fan responded to Colton Underwood coming out and not addressing his stalking of Cassie Randolph on GMA. Pic credit: Twitter

The thread continued with even more negative commentary directed toward Colton.

“A strapping former footballer allegedly inflicting psychological violence a woman is a far bigger deal than “misleading” Bachelor viewers/the fameosexuals who competed for an engagement ring on national TV. And yet Roberts only tackled the latter issue head-on,” he continued.

“Colton’s vague apology for causing ‘any pain and emotional stress’ didn’t address whether he’s made amends for his behavior or if he’s taken concrete steps to make sure he doesn’t do it again,” they concluded.

Colton did tell Robin Roberts he was sorry for “how things ended” with Cassie

Colton was asked about his relationship with Cassie and in turn, he apologized to her for how things ended between them.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up,” Colton said. “I made a lot of bad choices.”

He admitted that he was truly in love with Cassie.

“If I’m being very honest, I loved everything about her,” he said. “And it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he explained.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.