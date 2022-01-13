Cassidy Timbrooks shares ‘vitriolic’ messages she’s received as The Bachelor villain, mom defends her behavior

Cassidy Timbrooks has faced a lot of scrutiny online. Pic credit: ABC

Cassidy Timbrooks has found herself in hot water after the latest episode of The Bachelor and has received a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation.

Cassidy rubbed The Bachelor viewers the wrong way with her blatant attempts to become the season’s villain by hogging Clayton’s time and seemingly calculating her every move on the show.

After upsetting viewers with her behavior, Cassidy has received lots of negative comments and attention online, with some messages crossing the line with name-calling and attacks on Cassidy’s appearance.

Fed up with the hate, Cassidy exposed some of the messages and comments she’s received and aimed to remind people she’s human.

Cassidy Timbrooks responds to mean comments

Cassidy Timbrooks shared a DM to her Instagram stories where a critic had some cruel things to say to her.

The message read, “Y act like a slut on the bachelor??? You look ridiculous!! Grow up and act like a lady. You act like an easy piece of azz…just saying…u purposely dropped that cake…ur a piece of work…not in a good way…#cleanupuract.”

Along with exposing the hateful message, Cassidy wrote, “For the record I don’t give a s**t about these messages but the one was like…babe I’m not perfect but women calling other women sluts really needs to end. I hope everyone has a good Tuesday night.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Under Cassidy’s posts, some people attacked her appearance by saying she looks old and that she got “botched facial work.”

Cassidy responded writing, “so no offense guys but I am in fact a human person and I got my lips done once and Botox once during an emotional spiral after my dad died so I mean maybe just leave ppl alone.”

Cassidy Timbrooks’ mom claps back at her daughter’s critics and defends Cassidy’s behavior

One of Cassidy’s critics brought up her mother, suggesting Cassidy “should be more concerned about your mom seeing your actions on the show than these comments responding to your awfulness.”

Casissy’s mom stepped in and clapped back at that comment, writing, “As far as what I saw on the show…I saw my confident, sassy, brilliant, hilarious girl owning it! So…you with your 40 followers…how about you gain a bit of self-worth so that you don’t feel so compelled to try to destroy the self-worth of others?”

Cassidy shared her mom’s comment to her Instagram stories and wrote, “my mom said what the f**k she said” as well as writing, “also I turned my comments off bc y’all this is absolutely just vitriolic and this point half of them are meant for another blonde girl you’re too stupid to realize isn’t me so I’m set everyone have a good day.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy, who is very active on social media, shared another post thanking her mom for defending her and expressed that her mother is “racked with pain” over seeing Cassidy receive so much hate.

Cassidy also thanked those who have shown her kindness and gave a reminder about her time on the show, stating, “I had no idea what I was doing lol I’m just a person from a place who was in a situation.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

In two weeks, The Bachelor viewers will get to see if Cassidy’s journey with Clayton comes to a quick end or if she will survive the rose ceremony and continue to stir the pot.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24th at 8/7c on ABC.