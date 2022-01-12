Joe Amabile throws shade at The Bachelor villains Shanae Ankney and Cassidy Timbrooks

Joe Amabile suggests two The Bachelor Season 26 stars are wannabe villains. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 is off and running and wasted no time introducing the villains of the season.

Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney rubbed The Bachelor viewers the wrong way after their blatant attempts to cause drama and stir the pot.

Along with gaining the disapproval of Bachelor Nation, Cassidy and Shanae also made a bad impression on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile.

Joe recently shared his thoughts on the blonde buddies and threw some shade their way.

Joe Amabile suggests Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney are ‘the worst’

Joe Amabile knows a thing or two about being beloved within the Bachelor franchise. Despite being eliminated in the first week of The Bachelorette Season 14, Joe managed to become a fan favorite and even got nominated for a People’s Choice Award after his appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

With that, Joe has a lot of insight into The Bachelor world, and he shared his perspective in recent tweets where he commented on Cassidy and Shanae’s poor behavior during the episode.

The Bachelor viewers will recall that Cassidy became disliked amongst the women when she unapologetically hogged Clayton during a group date.

Shanae also became an issue when she stirred up drama with fellow castmate Elizabeth Corrigan and reacted rudely to Elizabeth’s confession that she has ADHD.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In response to the women, Joe tweeted, “Shanae & Cassidy, it could be worse…Not.”

Pic credit: @AmabileJoe/Twitter

Both Cassidy and Shanae appeared to revel in being villains and it seemed they were going out of their way to be the seasons’ “bad guys.”

Joe Amabile acknowledged this wannabe villain behavior, writing, “Being the villain is never a good look but trying to be the villain makes you the worst.”

Pic credit: @AmabileJoe/Twitter

Cassidy Timbrooks lashes out at Clayton Echard

Cassidy Timbrooks has been very active on social media since debuting on The Bachelor, as she continues to gain mostly negative attention.

Cassidy continued to lean into her villainy in her recent statements where she berated Clayton Echard.

Cassidy expressed her frustration with Clayton’s attempt to give recently-engaged contestant Salley Carson a rose and then presumingly taking Cassidy’s rose away for sleeping with a man a few months before coming on the show.

The Bachelor’s latest episode ended with Clayton learning of Cassidy’s ‘other man’ and questioning if he could take a rose back. After seeing the bad blood Cassidy has with Clayton, it’s likely their journey will come to a rocky end sooner than later.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.