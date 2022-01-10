The Bachelor: Cassidy Timbrooks may be the villain of Clayton Echard’s season

The Bachelor contestant Cassidy Timbrooks may have cemented herself as the villain on Clayton Echard’s season. Pic credit: ABC

It wouldn’t be a steamy season of The Bachelor without a villain.

By the looks of the latest teaser for Clayton Echard‘s season, Cassidy Timbrooks may be joining the ranks of previous Bachelor Nation pot stirrers, Corinne Olympios, and more recently, Victoria Larson.

Cassidy Timbrooks may be the villain of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

Hilary Duff is set to make a guest appearance on the first group date of the series and, as excited as all the women are to meet her, there will still be some drama in store.

Based on the previews, it’s clear one woman is going to start to rub the other contestants the wrong way.

While all the women are looking for Clayton on their date, the camera pans to Cassidy and Clayton in a secluded area making out.

“They’re threatened by me and they should be,” the 26-year-old explained to producers in a confessional.

That isn’t the end of the drama, in another clip, Cassidy is heard talking to another contestant about a guy back home that she’s been “hooking up with, on and off, for a while.”

The information that Cassidy was FaceTiming her hook-up right before making their limo entrances will clearly make its way to Clayton before the end of the episode.

Who is Cassidy Timbrooks from The Bachelor?

The 26-year-old from Los Angeles is an executive assistant who describes herself as a “bold, blunt woman who isn’t afraid to say how she feels or do what she wants.”

According to her ABC bio, Timbrooks is looking for “someone attracted to her independence, a teammate who wants to create a home, and someone who can match her adventurous nature.”

However, it’s clear the revelation of her hook-up back home may cost her as Reality Steve predicted her group date rose being taken away back in November.

“There is a woman this season who was texting a guy in the hotel pre-show before she got her phone taken away. This becomes a storyline on the show,” Reality Steve tweeted. “She’s also a major super fan of the show.”

Reality Steve tweeted about Cassidy’s situation back in November. Pic credit: @RealitySteve

Fans will remember in an early preview for the season, Clayton asks host and former Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, “Question for you: Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?”

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.