Cashay reveals her feelings toward Trina on Love Island USA

Trina on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Trina Njoroge just went home on Love Island USA, and soon fans will get to hear her side of the story when it comes to the infamous love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland.

Cash, who went straight to Cinco when she left and has been staying with him in Virginia, spoke to Alex and Elizabeth on After the Island about her relationship with Trina in the villa on the show.

Cash reveals the truth about her and Trina

Cash talked about her and Trina at the villa.

“The beginning of the relationship was a little weird,” Cash admitted. “I didn’t like how she was approaching the situation.

Cash said she and Trina had a conversation where she told Trina that she felt she was being rude and disrespectful in how she was approaching Cinco, with whom Cash was already coupled up.

“She didn’t even think about it,” Cash said. “She was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I wasn’t considering you.’ She’s like, ‘I’m just doing what I wanted to do,’ and I was like ‘I understand that, but I am here and I am coupled up with him and you need to respect me and think about me because I am thinking about you and I don’t even have to be doing that because I’m with him.”

Cash said once that was put out there, their relationship was built stronger. The only other thing that pushed her away was when Trina kissed him a the recoupling.

However, Cash also said that the two had another talk and mended things again.

“The relationship that you guys saw on TV is real,” Cash said. “Trina is more than a good friend to me, like, I feel like we’re bonded for life.”

Cash will not let Love Island USA ‘fandom’ interfere with Trina friendship

Cashay also talked about toxic fandom and how it can try to drive a wedge in between two women, where one should never exist.

“I think women already get so much in our daily lives, the last thing we need is to get it from each other… Women shouldn’t let a man, fans, supporters, the spotlight, get in between friendships, and I’m excited for her to come out and bridge that gap with our fans and our supporters,” she shared

She continued on and said that even with the love triangle, her relationship with Trina is strong and no fandom will ever get in between that bond.

“A situation that should have pinned two women against each other brought us closer together,” she stated.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.