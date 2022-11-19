Caryn Chandler moving permanently to Arizona, says LPBW source

A source says Caryn is leaving Oregon for Arizona. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Is Caryn Chandler leaving Oregon to relocate to Arizona permanently? That’s the case, according to a Little People, Big World insider.

Caryn and her boyfriend, Matt Roloff, frequently visit Surprise, Arizona, where they own a vacation home that once belonged to Caryn’s parents.

Although the home in sunny Arizona serves as their vacation getaway, a source says that Caryn has plans to move there permanently and soon.

Speaking with The Sun, the source divulged, “Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January.”

According to the family insider, Caryn has wanted to relocate there for a while. The former Roloff Farms employee would rent out her home in Oregon while she and Matt plan for their future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reportedly, Caryn no longer wants to film for LPBW, and the move would allow her to escape the Roloff family drama, which is currently playing out this season on the show.

Will Matt Roloff join girlfriend Caryn Chandler in moving to Arizona?

Whether Matt would join Caryn in Arizona is still up for debate, with the source noting, “[Caryn is] letting [Matt] make his own decision about it, but she’d rather not be involved anymore.”

Season 24 of LPBW kicked off this fall, and viewers are watching the ramifications of Matt’s failed negotiations with his son Zach play out.

Tensions are still high among the Roloff family this season on LPBW

Zach and his twin brother Jeremy Roloff were hopeful they would at least inherit a portion of the farm where Matt and Amy Roloff raised them alongside their siblings, Molly and Jacob.

However, that wasn’t the case — Matt made it clear that his children should at least earn a portion of anything they’re given and claimed that he never told his kids they would inherit the farm.

Matt confessed during an episode this season, “A lot of people say that I told the kids that they would inherit this property, and I never said anybody would inherit it.”

After negotiations fell through, Zach and his wife Tori relocated their family from Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington. They’re happy in their new town, building a life for their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

However, tensions are still high between Zach and Tori and Matt and Caryn. In fact, Zach admitted this season that he and Tori had no plans to introduce their son, Josiah, to Caryn.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.