Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are separating: Why did they share their news after Tayshia Adams’ finale engagement?

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are separating.

The Bachelor In Paradise couple, who met on the show in 2016, got married shortly after Evan fought for her attention throughout their summer together in Mexico.

They went on to have two children together, but now, these two have called it quits.

Carly, who is 35, and Bass, who is 38, have their son Charles, and their daughter Isabella together. Evan has three older sons from a previous marriage.

The two Bachelor In Paradise stars announced their decision to separate right before Christmas.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their separation

The two shared a statement via PEOPLE magazine about their decision to call it quits.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the statement reads, a statement that represents both parties in the matter.

“We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

The statement doesn’t reveal why they are choosing to split or why their marriage didn’t work. The two have been together for just over four years.

While it’s always sad to see another Bachelor couple bite the dust, the two chose an interesting time to announce their split.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass crashed The Bachelorette finale celebration

The statement was released right after lunch on December 23, which happens to be the day after The Bachelorette finale.

Reality Steve revealed on Twitter that he had actually learned about them splitting in November. So, why announce this news right before Christmas?

More importantly, why announce this the day after Tayshia Adams’ finale of The Bachelorette.

It was late on Tuesday, December 22 that fans got to see Tayshia’s proposal play out on television. Because of COVID-19, there was no After The Final Rose, which meant that follow-up interviews would happen the day after, on Wednesday, December 23.

As she and Zac Clark were sharing all of their plans for the future with various media outlets, Carly and Evan decided to share their news of splitting up.

Reality Steve said that Tayshia had been screwed over more than once and them choosing to share the spotlight with Tayshia on such an important day for her and Zac is a bit odd.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.