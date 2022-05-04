Captain Sandy Yawn reveals the best and worst thing about filming Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy sheds light on what it’s really like to film Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed the best and worst thing about filming Below Deck Mediterranean as Season 7 anticipation amps up.

After six seasons on Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy knows the ins and outs of the show pretty well. It’s one reason why she continues to give Below Deck fans insight into the hit-yachting franchise without giving away secrets.

As the captain embarks on her Lead-Her-Ship inspirational tour, Captain Sandy has opened up more about working on the show.

What did Captain Sandy Yawn say is the best thing about filming Below Deck Mediterranean?

The Bravo personality is headed to the United Kingdom with her motivational speaking tour. In an interview with The Mirror, Captain Sandy revealed the show landed in her lap.

There’s no question the show has shined a spotlight on her life. Although she never wanted to be famous, Captain Sandy loves being able to inspire people, and that’s what she loves best about filming Below Deck Med.

“I can’t tell you how many messages I get thanking me for inspiring people. It’s really incredible and that’s the best part, to experience that side of it,” she shared with the website.

The captain also explained one of her other favorite parts of the show is when she gets to drive the luxury yacht. It’s also her favorite thing about being a captain in general.

What is the hardest part of filming Below Deck Med for Captain Sandy?

Captain Sandy has more than once spoken about the authenticity of Below Deck Mediterranean. The realism around the show has come under fire a few times.

However, it’s become clear the Below Deck franchise is not scripted. Yes, it is produced, and some direction is given, but because the show deals with crew members working a real job, situations just unfold.

“Everything that you see on TV is absolutely reality. There is no scripting there,” Captain Sandy expressed. “The difference is I don’t hire the crew, they’re casted. That’s why you get a lot of the party animals. It’s a real job, real profession, real lives at sake when we go to sea. It’s a huge responsibility, and it’s all on my shoulders.”

The fact she doesn’t hire the crew is challenging, but it’s not the hardest part of filming the show. Captain Sandy spilled that cameras and filming are the hardest, most stressful part.

“Being away from our family is the hardest thing about filming and having cameras in your face. It’s hard, it’s not easy. It’s very stressful but it’s fun. If it was easy, then it would be boring,” the captain stated.

Despite the hard and stressful parts, Captain Sandy Yawn doesn’t plan on exiting Below Deck Med any time soon. As long as the producers and show want her to be part of it, she will be part of the franchise.

There’s even speculation that Captain Sandy appears on Below Deck Season 10 to fill in for an ailing Captain Lee Rosbach, who has to leave suddenly.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.