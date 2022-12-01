Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Below Deck spin-offs, talks replacing Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier

Captain Lee gets real about Below Deck hot topics. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has shared his thoughts on the growing number of Below Deck spin-offs, as well as why the franchise has struggled to replace beloved chief stew Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier.

If there’s anyone who can weigh in on these two things, it’s the OG captain in the Below Deck family.

Last week Captain Lee kicked off his 10th season on Below Deck, marking a milestone for him and the franchise.

The stud of the sea has teased a lot about Season 10, especially as he deals with some health issues.

However, in a recent conversation with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah, the two chatted about the franchise as a whole and where it’s struggling.

As retirement rumors plague Captain Lee, he has made his intentions about the show clear and also addressed a couple of Below Deck hot topics.

What does Captain Lee Rosbach think about all the Below Deck spin-offs?

There are currently four Below Deck spin-offs in the hit-yachting franchise. Below Deck Mediterranean debuted in 2016, followed by Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2020, Below Deck Down Under in March 2022, and, most recently, Below Deck Adventure in November 2022.

When speaking with Hannah on her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed, the former chief stew asked Captain Lee to share his thoughts on the growing franchise.

“Sometimes I wonder if maybe we’re not oversaturating, and I hope not. I hope that we aren’t,” he expressed before adding, “I feel like I just had puppies.”

The captain also shared his hopes that Bravo executives would dial things back should the number of spin-offs begin to negatively impact the series overall. However, those decisions are out of his wheelhouse, and Captain Lee just wants what’s best for the Below Deck family.

Captain Lee Rosbach talks struggle to replace Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain

Ever since Kate opted to leave Below Deck and Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah on Below Deck Med, the shows have not been able to find a suitable replacement for them.

There have been new chief stews each season on both shows. Hannah wasted no time getting Captain Lee’s thoughts on that.

“It’s hard to find a Hannah. And it’s hard to find a Kate,” Captain Lee stated. “The two of you were extremely unique. One in the Med, one in the Caribbean, and other places. Since Kate left and since you left, they’ve obviously tried to find people to fill your slot.”

The captain admitted the newbies “didn’t measure up,” which was apparent since the new chief stews have all been one and done with Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

However, Captain Lee has given Fraser Olender mad props in his new chief stew role. Below Deck fans will have to keep watching to see just how Fraser does, but a seal of approval from Captain Lee Rosbach means a lot.

