Captain Lee Rosbach to reunite with two Below Deck stars for special event: Here’s how you can attend

Captain Lee Rosbach will reunite with two Below Deck stars for a special event that fans can attend.

The stud of the sea has become a fan favorite since he helped launch the OG Below Deck nearly ten years ago. Captain Lee and his witty one-liners keep Below Deck fans tuning in every time he’s on the small screen.

Now Below Deck fans have the chance to hang out with Captain Lee and a couple of his pals from the hit yachting franchise.

This fall, Captain Lee will spend some time with his good buddy and Below Deck alum, Eddie Lucas. The latter just revealed he won’t be back for Season 10 of the show and dissed the paycheck the cast gets from Bravo, so that should give them lots to talk about.

Eddie and Captain Lee aren’t the only ones gathering for a fun-filled night. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole will join the two Below Deck studs.

Colin was the first to share the exciting news via Instagram Stories. The picture featured Colin, Captain Lee, and Eddie with the caption “Come hang out with us in a 2 day event! October 1st and 2nd” with the link to the location and event details.

“October 1st, Stamford, Connecticut” was also written on Colin’s message Later Eddie reshared Colin’s IG Story with no caption.

How can Below Deck fans attend the event?

An Evening with Captain Lee & Friends is the name of the official event featuring the captain, Eddie, and Colin.

The Palace Stamford will host the evening. According to the website, the night will be filled with stories from the three Below Deck men, including behind the scenes. Colin will be asking the question, and yes, he will be answering some too.

Tickets range from $39 to $119, depending on what package a person wants to buy. The higher price VIP tickets include meeting Captain Lee, Colin, and Eddie and taking a photo with them.

On Colin’s IG Story, he shared the dates are October 1 and 2. However, The Palace Stamford website only has Captain Lee & Friends on the books for October 1. That could mean another event with the three men will take place on October 2 with information being shared soon, or it could have been an error on Colin’s part.

Those interested in buying tickets for the Stamford event can do so here.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, and Colin Macy-O’Toole are getting together for a fun-filled night focused on Below Deck. The news comes hot on the heels of Colin hanging out with Eddie and Captain Lee’s colleague chef Rachel Hargrove in New York City for the Bravo upfronts.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.