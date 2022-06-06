Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier rocks a skimpy bikini and a wedding dress

Hannah has been giving Below Deck Med fans a lot to talk about lately. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier rocks a skimpy bikini and a wedding dress, proving she looks good in pretty much anything at any age.

After nearly five seasons on Below Deck Med, Hannah left reality television and yachting behind about a very dramatic Season 5. It’s no secret Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah for having Valium on the yacht, and Malia White played a part in the way things went down.

Nearly two years after the drama played out on Bravo airwaves, Hannah’s living her best life with her husband Josh Roberts and their precious angel Ava. Hannah continues to heat things up, though, however not on the small screen.

Hannah Ferrier rocks skimp bikini in stunning throwback photos

The other day the blonde beauty gave Below Deck Mediterranean fans something to talk about. This time it had nothing to do with her on-screen antics or feud with a former costar.

Hannah used Instagram to shear a throwback photo of her on a beach rocking a teeny tiny blue and white striped bikini. Chilling on the beach with her long lean legs and toned abs on full display, something has Hannah staring off into the distance.

“Just doing a little throw back to my first days in South of France 💗💗💗 * I also just found Dropbox thanks to @poppypetersonphotography,” she captioned the photo.

That wasn’t the only smoldering picture Hannah shared, either. The former chief stew took to Instagram Stories to share a black and white photo of her lying on a blanket in short cut-off shorts and a cropped tank top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah used the image to talk about being comfortable in one’s body. She also shared a photo of the picture mentioned above, revealing she was 22 when it was taken.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Med beauty Hannah Ferrier stuns in elegant wedding dress

When Hannah married Josh this spring, she gave fans a look at her stunning wedding stress and gorgeous ceremony. The other day Hannah shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her getting ready for her special day.

In an amazing IG post, Hannah was standing by a window in her wedding dress while someone helped her get ready. The photos prove beauty has no bounds because Hannah looks just as gorgeous as she did in her throwback bikini picture.

“I’ve got my wedding photos back so get ready for the onslaught!” she wrote before giving credit to Velani By Nicky, Poppy Peterson Photography and Neaton Photography & Film.

Hannah Ferrier joins other Below Deck Med alums like Courtney Veale and Katie Flood who have left fans drooling recently.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum is currently on hiatus on Bravo.