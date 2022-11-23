News Captain Lee Rosbach reunites with Below Deck alum for Season 10 premiere event

Captain Lee hung out with some familiar faces to kick off Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo Captain Lee Rosbach reunited with some of his favorite Below Deck alums for the Season 10 premiere party that had fans honoring a decade of the hit yachting show. This week, Season 10 of the OG show hit Bravo airwaves, bringing the stud of the sea back to the small screen.

The fan-favorite captain has a whole new crew this time around, other than chief stew Fraser Olender and chef Rachel Hargrove.

To honor the milestone season of Below Deck, Captain Lee and some famous faces from the franchise got together in Florida for a watch party and panel.

There were even a couple of his new crewmembers there and a Below Deck Med alum to make this a Below Deck family affair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite all the fans in attendance and Below Deck alums, the one person Captain Lee was grateful to have by his side was his wife, Mary Anne.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck alums enjoy Season 10 premiere party

Taking to Instagram the other day, Captain Lee shared a carousel of photos from the party hosted by FTL Boat Parade, Steve Savor, and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival for hosting the event.

The first photo featured a photo of Captain Lee surrounded by his Below Deck family, including his good pals Kate Chastain and chef Ben Robinson. Below Deck Season 3 alum Connie Arias, as well as Season 6 and Season 7 star, was there too.

Captain Lee’s current crew members, deckhand Katie Glaser and deck/stew Camille Lamb, were also in attendance. Below Deck Med Season 1 and 2 deckhand, Bobby Giancola rounded out the group.

“Oh what a night! I hope everyone was able to see the BD S10 premiere. I was grateful to have some of my friends, family and fans by my side. Not to mention a few special guests,” the captain began a lengthy message.

After thanking his wife and all those involved in planning the fun night, Captain Lee teased that Season 10 of Below Deck has so much in store for fans that everyone needs to be strapped in for the ride.

Rhylee Gerber shares photos from night with Captain Lee Rosbach

The captain wasn’t the only one who used social media to document the night’s events. Rhylee used Instagram Stories to share some snaps from her hanging with the stud of the sea.

They may have had some issues in the past over a Season 7 tip discrepancy, but Rhylee proved that’s all water under the bridge. She shared two photos of her with Captain Lee, one where she was even sitting on his lap.

There was an image of her with Captain Lee, Kate, and Connie on the red carpet too.

Pic credit: @thelifeofrhylee/Instagram

Oh, what a night it was to celebrate the Below Deck franchise as the OG show marks a milestone of 10 seasons on Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are airing on Peacock.