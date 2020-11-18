Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about Below Deck docking challenge, gives kudos to the crew

Captain Lee Rosbach has opened up about his docking challenge on Below Deck, giving props to his crew.

The docking drama reminded viewers of a scene from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 when Captain Sandy was faced with a docking challenge.

Fans at the time claimed the scene with Captain Sandy was manufactured for drama. Some viewers felt Captain Sandy wasn’t even driving the mega yacht at the time.

Captain Lee chose to tackle skeptics head-on before the rumor mill got out of control.

Yes, the docking challenge was real

Each week Captain Lee writes a blog giving fans insight into his thoughts regarding the most recent episode.

He shares thoughts on the crew, guests, and specific incidents playing out on Below Deck. The docking drama was no exception.

“Before I leave you, I just want to say something about tonight’s docking. It wasn’t the prettiest, but it was effective. Our goal was to get to the dock with no harm and no damage. Mission accomplished,” the captain wrote on his blog.

“The issue with that specific area is when I’m spinning the yacht around, there is nothing but shallow water all around me, and if I let the current or wind or tide move me outside of 6 feet on either side of the boat, I run the risk of grounding the vessel.”

If the yacht was grounded, not only does it cause financial problems, but it would end the season just as Below Deck was getting started.

A team effort all the way

Despite the fact the interior crew didn’t listen to Captain Lee’s request of staying radio silent, he did let fans know the safe docking was a team effort.

“The crew came thru, so kudos to them,” Captain Lee shared.

Throughout his years on Below Deck, the captain has made it clear running the yacht is a team effort. The good, the bad, and the ugly of it all are based on the entire crew, including Captain Lee.

Season 8 has brought several challenges to the My Seanna crew, including a first charter full of demanding guests. However, the second charter full of 20-somethings is giving Charley Walters and friends a run for their money in the worst guest department.

Then, there are the various crew changes that have taken place only three episodes into the season.

Deckhand Avery Russell left the crew 24 hours into the season due to a family emergency. Stew Izzy Wouters asked to join the deck team leaving the interior with a new stew, Ashling Lorger.

Plus, Captain Lee has issues serious issues with the deckhand, Shane Coopersmith, so more crew changes could be coming soon.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.