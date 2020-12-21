Candiace Dillard issues a warning to Porsha Williams after RHOA star speaks on feud with Monique Samuels

It’s clear that Bravo Housewives Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams won’t be forging a friendship anytime soon.

Matter of fact, it seems the Real Housewives of Atlanta and the Real Housewives of Potomac stars are feuding.

The two women have been slinging insults at each other in the media in the last few weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But, how are they even connected?

Well, Porsha is actually great friends with Candiace’s nemesis, Monique Williams.

And the Atlanta Housewife has been very vocal in defending her friend, but Dillard has a warning for the TV star.

Candiace warns Porsha Williams

During a chat with Page Six, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member talked about her simmering feud with Porsha.

“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her,” admitted Candiace.

“I know her through the television like everyone else… and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on Chat Room with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — damning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home.”

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Dillard has addressed the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member.

During a recent interview, she had words for Porsha Williams.

And during her talk with Page Six, Candiace addressed that interview as well.

“Yes, I responded in an interview because it’s one thing for you to defend your friend, it’s one thing to talk general smack about me in defense of your friend, but when you flat out lie, yes, I’m going to address it.”

Dillard added, “She should be careful about the lies that she tells. It’s a very dangerous move.”

Candiace calls out Porsha

Just last week the RHOP star addressed Porsha Williams and her friendship with Monique.

“I guess Monique would be Porsha’s sidekick,” said the Candiace.

“And just the two wild people defending each other, which is very cute. But you, you know the line when you have sense, and as I like to say scruples, and when you don’t…it shows. It shows how you were raised and who you really are.”

The former beauty queen was referring to Porsha commenting about the RHOP cast during an episode of Chat Room.

The Atlanta Housewife expressed that she was not too pleased that Dillard had pressed charges against the mom-of-three.

This must have been the comment that kicked off the feud between Porsha and Candiace.

Whose side are you on?

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part two airs Sunday, December 27 at 10/9c on Bravo.