Candiace Dillard says Monique is Porsha’s ‘sidekick’ calls them ‘two wild people defending each other’

Candiace Dillard is taking aim at two Bravo housewives in her latest interview.

Not surprisingly, one of them is her The Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Monique Samuels.

The former friends have been feuding all season long after having a physical altercation mid-season.

But, it seems Candiace also has a bone to pick with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, who happens to be close friends with Monique.

As you know, Dillard isn’t one to hold her tongue and certainly didn’t do that when dishing about the two friends.

Candiace says Monique is Porsha Williams’ “sidekick”

It’s no secret that the two Bravo moms are quite close.

Last year, the Black Lives Matter activist along with her then-boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, and their daughter PJ vacationed with Monique and her family in Mexico.

While viewers might think the friendship between the two women is cute, Candiace does not.

The RHOP star just had a chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, and she didn’t exactly have glowing things to say about Monique and Porsha’s friendship.

While talking about her fight with the Not for Lazy Moms podcaster, Candiace asserted that Samuels crossed a line during their altercation.

“100%. Yeah…There’s a line. And I think… we’ve seen a lot of Housewives push the envelope and like push the line,” shared Candiace.

“I’ve always used Lisa Rinna as an example when she cracks that glass on the table. That, and of course, you know, I think Porsha and Kenya kind of took it too far…”

She continued, “So you’ve seen people push the line…but never really cross it outside of Porsha –who…is proven herself to be the sidekick of all.”

“I guess Monique would be Porsha’s sidekick,” deduced the RHOP star. “And just the two wild people defending each other, which is very cute. But you, you know the line when you have sense, and as I like to say scruples, and when you don’t…it shows. It shows how you were raised and who you really are.”

Porsha called out Candiace Dillard

To be fair, the RHOA star is not a fan of Candiace Dillard either.

As a matter of fact, she called out the former pageant queen a few months ago for pressing charges against Monique.

During an episode of Bravo Chat Room which aired in October, Porsha and her fellow co-hosts dished about the recent revelations on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The show had just aired the episode where Candiace revealed that she had pressed charges against the mom-of-three, and Porsha was not having it.

“Come on Candiace, you know better than that,” remarked the BLM activist.

“You actually had a knife at Ashley….Now, what if Ashley would have gone and called the police and tried to press charges on you? Like come on, let’s be real now.”

She continued, “That was your friend, you had an argument, it did not end well, however, don’t go to the next level — I think that was too much.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, December 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.