Porsha Williams takes aim at Candiace Dillard for filing charges after RHOP fight with Monique Samuels

More people are taking sides in the brawl that ensued between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

This time its Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams whose adding her two cents to the mix.

And in case you’re wondering who she’s siding with in the drama, it’s Monique Samuels.

Interestingly, although the mom-of-three was the aggressor in the fight, she does have a lot of people on her side.

Many viewers on social media felt very little remorse for Candiace–saying that she instigated the fight.

And it seems Porsha is of that same belief.

We already know that Ashley Darby is a strong defender of Monique, but now we’re finding out that Williams is in her corner as well.

Porsha says Candiace pressing charges was “too much”

The outspoken RHOA housewife was not shy in letting the world know that she’s on Monique’s side all the way.

She aired her opinion during the new show, Bravo’s Chat Room, which is also hosted by three other Bravo alums to include Gizelle Bryant from the Potomac Franchise, Kate Chastain from Below Deck and Hannah Berner from Summer House.

During the segment talk quickly turned to the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac –where the cast mates found out that Candiace had pressed charges against Monique.

The GO Naked Hair founder was not on board with that. “Come on Candiace, you know better than that,” remarked Porsha.

“You actually had a knife at Ashley….Now, what if Ashley would have gone and called the police and tried to press charges on you? Like come on, let’s be real now.”

She continued, “That was your friend, you had an argument, it did not end well, however, don’t go to the next level — I think that was too much. And I’m glad you spoke up, Gizelle.”

Gizelle agrees with Porsha

As we all know by know, Gizelle and Monique have never gotten along.

And some fans are saying that the green-eyed-beauty is reveling in the position that Monique has gotten herself in.

However, during the segment, the OG managed to be fair when talking about Candiace’s actions after the fight.

Gizelle responded in agreement with Porsha, noting that filing charges against the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster was not necessary.

“I feel like she[Monique] does need to have some accountability; jail time is not the accountability that I’m looking for,” says Gizelle.

Meanwhile, Candiace herself has spoken out about why she went ahead and filed the report against her former friend.

“I was expecting her to call me or text me,” notes the former pageant queen. “Because I just knew that it would be ‘yeah girl I lost my cool..we were having a back and forth and it became something I should have walked away from and I’m sorry. I’m sorry it had to go there.’”

However, the 33-year-old says didn’t get the apology she was expecting, so she later went ahead and pressed charges.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.