Ashley Darby responds to claims she’s being paid to defend Monique Samuels, RHOP star says ‘I’m already married to a millionaire’

There’s a lot of drama going down in Potomac, and these days all we can talk about is the fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

The former friends got physical during a heated altercation and now both fans and the RHOP cast are taking sides in the matter.

Despite being the aggressor in the situation, Monique has most of social media on her side.

However, most of the RHOP cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo, are on Candiace’s side.

One person who’s not backing the beauty queen is Ashley Darby, who’s had issues with Candiace stemming from last season.

Despite not even witnessing the altercation, Ashley was quick to defend the mom-of-three.

And in the most recent episode, Candiace questioned if she was being paid to defend her friend.

Ashley doesn’t need Monique’s money

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the expectant mom sat down to dish about the drama with Candiace and Monique.

As you know the 33-year-old has filed charges about the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster–a move that Ashley was very vocal that she does not support.

Her unwavering defense of Samuels is why Candiace asked if she was being paid to Defend her castmate.

But Ashley says that’s not the case.

“I don’t know what Candiace is thinking,” says the RHOP alum.

“I made it very clear to her that I’m already married to a millionaire honey, I already got some commas in my bank account. I’m doing just fine.”

She says, “I don’t really need the Samuels to provide me any coinage.”

The former OZ restaurant owner expressed that she has a real friendship with Monique, and says Candiace should, “Do a bit of self reflection and leave me the hell alone.”

Ashley says her outlook is valid

Candiace is not the only RHOP cast member giving Ashley a hard time for defending Monique.

Her other castmates have expressed outrage at her defense of her friend, especially since she did not witness the fight.

During the latest episode, when talking about the charges filed against Monique, Ashley was quick to bash the three-season alum for her part in the fight.

” I was not here for Ashley in that moment,” says Candiace. “I feel like she was operating at a deficit. You are operating in a space of not knowing what’s going on….because you have allowed Monique to lay it on thick, the bullsh*t that she wanted you to know.”

However, Ashley thinks she has every right to express her opinion.

“Monique is my friend,” says Ashley, ” And I still have some sort of a relationship with Candiace. So quite frankly my outlook and my perspective on this issue is just as valid as everybody else.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.