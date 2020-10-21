Real Housewives of Potomac stars react after Candiace Dillard pressed charges against Monique Samuels

It’s the fight heard around the reality TV world and everyone is weighing in on it!

The aftermath of the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard is currently playing out on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And as you can imagine, all the Potomac housewives are chiming in.

Some have taken sides in the drama with Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, and Robyn Dixon siding with Candiace, while Ashley Darby takes Monique’s side in the fight.

As for The Grande Dame, Karen Huger, she is trying to remain unbiased and support both women –much to the frustration of her castmates.

During the latest episode of RHOP, we found out that Candiace had taken legal action against the mom-of-three.

Now, the ladies are reacting to Dillard’s actions.

RHOP cast react to Candiace pressing charges

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the women give their take on the former pageant queen’s recent actions.

But don’t think for a minute that the two former friends at the center of all the drama aren’t putting their two cents in as well.

“I think it’s safe to say I had expected to hear from Monique,” says Candiace.

“I was expecting her to call me or text me because I just knew that it would be ‘yeah girl I lost my cool..we were having a back and forth and it became something I should have walked away from and I’m sorry. I’m sorry it had to go there.'”

However, the 33-year-old did not get the apology she was expecting, “It never came. No call, no text, no smoke signal, no singing telegram nothing! It was radio silence.”

Dillard says that, to this day, she has not heard from the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster.

Was Monique trying to destroy Candiace’s life?

That’s what Gizelle Bryant thinks and that’s exactly what she said when dishing about the charges filed against Monique.

The green-eyed beauty positioned that Candiace took some time before filing charges because, “She really did feel like Monique was her friend, and she didn’t want to throw her friend under the bus.”

However, “As time went by… Candiace was getting bullied on social media, losing jobs.”‘

“You know it’s very clear that Monique is going around, single-handedly laughing, trying to destroy Candiace’s life,” says the RHOP alum, adding “Candiace at that point had had it, and rightly so.”

Ashley Darby– who’s had her own share of issues with the three-season alum –had a different take on the situation.

She says, “It made me look at Candiace a little bit like, ‘you did that. Like you would actually do that knowing everything that’s at stake for Monique?”

As for Monique’s take on her former friend pressing charges against her, she says “The childishness of it all!”

“To take something legally that you know you had a part in and then tried to sue me possibly, and then want to see me in jail. I was just like ‘wow,'” adds the mom-of-three.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.