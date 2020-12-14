Candiace Dillard admits to being surprised that Bravo shared the ‘raw footage’ of her fight with Monique

Candiace Dillard is dishing about the much talked about fight between her and Monique Samuels.

The shocking altercation played out this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac and will be addressed once again during the reunion.

We’ve already witnessed part one of the RHOP reunion, but so far the women have not addressed the issue.

When part two continues next week, we’ll most likely see Candiace and Monique rehash their beef.

For now, the former pageant queen is dishing about the situation once again.

But this time, she’s giving props to the Bravo network for not altering the footage of their fight.

Candiace gives props to Bravo

The RHOP cast member recently sat down for an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

And the always vocal 34-year-old had no choice but to get into the memorable moment that just played out in Season 5.

Candiace admitted that she was actually surprised that Bravo didn’t alter the video of her fight with Monique.

“This is, this is unprecedented for Bravo,” confessed Dillard. “They essentially showed the raw footage. I was expecting them to chop it up and, you know, cut things and move things around because I didn’t have the raw footage that was subpoenaed when I filed my charges.”

Candiace divulged during the podcast that, after the incident occurred, it took several months before she actually watched it again.

However, “When I did watch it, it was, you know, long. And of course, they cut out. Like they cut out. Like she was walking around, looking for me for a long time. So they shortened that,” remarked the former pageant queen.

She continued, “But no, the chronology of it… they literally just pushed play and just let it ride.”

Did RHOP producers react quick enough?

During the altercation between Monique and Candiace, producers quickly jumped into the mix to try and separate the women.

Or at least that’s how it looked on TV. But did it actually happen that quickly in real-time?

“It all happened so fast,” recounted Candiace. “But I remember very quickly feeling like there were 20 people on top of me. So I think that you know, there was a quick react.”

She continued, “And then when you see it…it kind of looks like it was a little bit delayed to me, but I felt like. in the moment as I’m there, it felt like people were coming in, to kind of pull us apart or pull her away quickly. That’s how it felt.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part two, airs Sunday, December 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.