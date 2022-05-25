Caitlyn Jenner left out, not invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Caitlyn Jenner did not get an invite to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in the spotlight a lot lately, not just because of their PDA, but also for their recent wedding.

While Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s famous mom, knew details about the wedding date before it happened, she was sworn to secrecy by Kourtney and the rest of their family to not reveal when it was occurring.

There have been so many pictures and videos of the two lovebirds tying the knot for fans to see and look at. However, there were two members of the family not in attendance.

Who was not at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding?

Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie and Kendall’s second parent, the Kardashian kids’ former stepparent, and Kris Jenner’s previous spouse, did not get an invite to the upscale Italian wedding.

Sources close to Kourtney and Travis revealed to TMZ that the couple chose not to mail an invitation to Caitlyn because they have not had much communication with her. Moreover, there has not been much of a relationship between Caitlyn and Kourtney for a while now.

However, Caitlyn, who is now 72-years-old, did not wallow in her own self-pity or seem too upset by being left out. In fact, she instead traveled to Barcelona to watch the Jenner Racing team.

Rob Kardashian also didn’t attend but was invited

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, was also absent, but not because he didn’t receive an invitation.

While Rob was invited to the intimate affair, he chose not to attend the wedding. According to an insider to the family, who told Page Six, “Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister.”

However, apparently, according to another source, Rob will be joining the newly married couple when they get back home to California and for the celebration they will have once they return.

In fact, Travis and Kourtney are allegedly planning on having yet another wedding back in Los Angeles at some point when they return from Italy and their extended vacation. The duo has six kids between them who were there for the nuptials. However, Kourtney and Travis have been photographed celebrating sans kids since they flew home shortly after the ceremony.

Who knows… maybe Caitlyn will be invited to the wedding in Los Angeles? Or maybe the relationship is just too strained between Kourtney and her former stepmom.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.