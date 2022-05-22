Kourtney Kardashian stuns in sheer dress at wedding

Kourtney Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in a custom-made and sheer white gown as she enjoys her official wedding in Portofino, Italy. The 43-year-old reality star is front-page news for having jetted out to the picturesque destination for a massive wedding bash, and she’s just posted the altar photo to social media.

Last month, Kourtney and husband Travis Barker officially tied the knot in a small L.A. wedding. They legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, CA, last Sunday. Now, it’s time to go traditional.

Kourtney Kardashian wows in white at the altar

Today, photos shared on Kourtney’s Instagram showed her barely visible and enveloped by an endless embellished white train while at the altar. The Poosh founder’s minidress, seen underneath, boasted a lacy skirt and thigh-skimming length, plus a satin bustier finish.

Seen kissing Blink 182 drummer Travis amid antique church decor and romantic candles, Kourtney posed, locking lips with her beau, with a swipe right, seeing the couple back to the camera and facing the minister.

Also pictured amid the red-carpeted setting were mom Kris Jenner, 66, plus family members, including Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, shared with ex Scott Disick.

“Happily ever after,” Kourtney wrote as fan likes poured in.

The build-up to the wedding has been immense. Paparazzi photos have been showing the entire KarJenner clan swarming in on Portofino – the Hulu stars also appear to have snagged themselves a brand deal with luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have all rocked D&G since touching down in Portofino, with Kris joining in.

Kourtney had peeped a black version of her white wedding mini dress this weekend, going for an edgy gothic black version complete with an icon of the Virgin Mary on the front.

Also attending the wedding have been actress Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, plus Travis’ Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney Kardashian says she’s living a ‘fairytale’

“I feel like I’m living in a fairy tale,” Kourtney gushed on The Kardashians. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis, and until this relationship.” Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before turning romantic in 2021. The Barker Wellness founder romantically proposed to Kourtney on October 17, 2021 – their one-year anniversary.

The beach-set proposal was aired on The Kardashians, although there was a hoopla about Talentless founder Scott not being invited.

Kourtney has dated extensively, but Travis is her first husband.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.