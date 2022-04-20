Caelynn Miller-Keyes wishes ‘favorite guy’ Dean Unglert a happy birthday 

Dean Unglert celebrates his 31st birthday with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Pic credit: ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert remain one of Bachelor Nation’s success stories.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couple is still going strong and recently celebrated Dean’s birthday.

Caelyn wrote a heartfelt post praising Dean on his birthday.

Caelyn Miller-Keyes calls Dean Unglert ‘the best partner’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to Instagram to share a loving photo with boyfriend Dean Unglert for his 31st birthday.

Dean and Caelynn enjoy traveling to scenic spots in nature, and Caelynn’s birthday photo captured just that. In the photo, Caelynn and Dean turn their backs to the camera as they hold hands and walk on an elevated surface overlooking a stunning view and blue sky.

Caelynn wore a matching sports bra and leggings with her hair down in the photo. Meanwhile, Dean wore a blue hoodie, shorts, a black hat, and what appeared to be a camera strapped around his shoulder.

Caelynn’s sweet message in the caption read, “Happy birthday to my favorite guy 🤍 the best partner, dog dad, and golfer around.”

Dean Unglert and Caleynn Miller-Keyes have an unconventional relationship

Dean and Caelynn met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and many viewers doubted that the two could genuinely go the distance as a couple.

On the island, Dean and Caelynn had rough moments despite Caelynn having her eye on Dean from the moment he arrived in paradise.

Dean was a free spirit that lived in a van at the time, and it was hard to believe that a former pageant winner like Caelynn would want to adapt to that lifestyle.

Dean devastated Caelynn when he broke up with her on her birthday, partly because he doubted their lifestyle compatibility.

However, Dean returned to paradise to make things right with Caelynn, and the pair agreed to leave the island together.

Caelynn has since shared how she and Dean defied the odds since so many didn’t think they would make it.

Caelynn seemingly learned to enjoy Dean’s adventurous lifestyle, and the pair eventually moved in together and took care of elderly dogs.

When it comes to marriage, Dean has been vocal about not being the biggest fan of the idea, although he did agree to wear a band on his finger, symbolizing his love and commitment to Caelynn.

It appears Caelynn would have to propose to Dean if they wanted to marry, but until then, they both seem happy with their current arrangement.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.