How does Caelynn Miller-Keyes feel about proposing to Dean Unglert and will they have kids?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes talks about a non-traditional proposal.

Bachelor Nation fans were shocked when Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert left Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 together to try out their relationship in the real world.

Whereas fans were surprised then with the difference in their individual personalities, they quickly became a fan-favorite couple fans were rooting for to make it.

As Caelynn and Dean recently bought a house together in Las Vegas, traveled around with each other, and adopted a dog, they seem more in love and happier than ever these days.

Recently, Caelynn answered some questions on her YouTube channel from her fans about her and Dean’s relationship and the future with her boyfriend.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes talks Dean Unglert proposal

The first question she was asked dealt with something that Dean had said on his podcast last year … on wanting Caelynn to propose to him and not the traditional other way around.

She commented back, “When Dean first said that, I thought maybe it was just another thing Dean was saying to break the mold. Sometimes he says things just for a reaction and he’ll admit that. But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it.”

Caelynn then revealed that she would love to surprise Dean and have it be a special moment for him. She went on to say, “After I really thought about it, I am really into it. We’re in a partnership, we both should be proposed to!”

Where did Caelynn reveal the couple want to tie the knot?

When asked about wedding planning for their special day, Caelynn replied, “When we went to Lake Como in Italy last summer, I was like, ‘This is the place,’ and we’ve talked about it since.”

She also said that they want a very small, intimate ceremony, with basically both of their immediate families there, but no more than 15 people.

Caellyn talks kids with Dean Unglert

Another fan asked Caelynn about future kids, and whether that’s in the plans for the couple. She revealed, “I’m thinking I’ll want kids at like 31 or 32, early 30s.”

She also stated that growing up, she always thought she’d have a couple of kids by age 25, but in the same breath, Caelynn said she’s nowhere ready yet. Caelynn also did state that Dean wants to be a dad, too, in the future, but that time is not close for them yet.

It seems as if Dean and Caelynn have been enjoying each other, and their dog baby, Alastor, for the time being. However, it does look like they have been in discussion about proposals and some future wedding plans.

