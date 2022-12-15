Caelynn Miller-Keyes proposes to Dean Unglert while conquering his biggest fear

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has returned the favor and proposed to Dean Unglert. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

In order for Dean Unglert to get a new accessory from his fiancee Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he had to get over his fear of horseback riding.

Caelynn announced Wednesday that she had officially proposed to Dean while the two spent the day galavanting on horses.

Dean first proposed to Caelynn in October of this year, even though he lost her original engagement ring and Caelynn has been rocking a replica in the meantime.

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, revealed they had always wanted to propose to one another.

Caelynn didn’t wait long until popping the question herself, but of course, figured “why not” get revenge in the process.

Taking to Instagram, Caelynn explained to her followers that Dean made her conquer her fear of heights before getting down on one knee off the Na Pali Coast.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes proposes to Dean Unglert while horseback riding

Although their engagement photos were surely worth Caelynn facing her fears, she figured it would only be right to reciprocate the sentiment during her proposal.

His fear, as she revealed, is horses.

Caelynn uploaded a few photos and videos to announce the exciting news to her followers, which showed the couple horseback riding in a desert-like area.

“I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones,” she wrote in the caption of the photos.

The two also showed off Dean’s gold band engagement ring, which, unlike Caelynn’s, didn’t appear to be a replacement.

Caelynn rocks a replacement engagement ring after Dean misplaced it

Recently, the former BIP star shared a fun fact on her Instagram Stories — she is currently wearing a “fake” version of her engagement ring.

While it may look identical to the original, the replica is made of moissanite, which is often used as a more affordable option for engagement rings.

Dean even admitted on his podcast that he had misplaced her original ring, which was a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond.

“It might be in the garage somewhere, but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer,” he joked. “So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.”

While neither Caelynn nor Dean seem too rushed to find the original ring, it seems as if they’ve already started wedding planning, as Caelynn recently shared that she had been wedding dress shopping.

Although this most likely won’t be Caelynn’s dress for the wedding, fans were surely excited to see her getting one step closer to her and Dean’s special day.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.