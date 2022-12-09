Caelynn Miller-Keyes shows off new engagement ring after saying Dean lost the original

Caelynn Miller-Keyes gave fans a glimpse at her new engagement ring. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Although Dean Unglert proposed to Caelynn Miller-Keyes less than two months ago, she already had to get a new engagement ring.

Dean and Caelynn met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where Caelynn memorably gave him a second chance after he returned to the beach in an attempt at starting a relationship again.

The two have been traveling all over the world since leaving Paradise together, and in late October of this year, he popped the question in the most picturesque setting off the Na Pali Coast.

However, her original ring has gone missing.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Caelynn showed followers her new replacement ring, which is an exact replica of the original.

One follower asked, “Did you find the ring and can you show it?!”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes shows her temporary engagement ring

Caelynn showed a photo of her manicured hand, which revealed her rectangular-shaped replica.

“It’s still missing,” she admitted. “We did get this replica from @theringpal though! And I wish I would’ve known about them sooner!!”

Caelynn then said that the ring is made of moissanite, which is a popular and more affordable option for engagement rings in comparison to real diamonds. She also said that she is unable to tell a difference from the original.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

While some fans were unclear as to what happened to her original ring, Caelynn took to her next IG Story to clear up any confusion.

She said that Dean was the one who misplaced it but seemed sure that it was somewhere they would find it “eventually.”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

While recently speaking on his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Dean opened up about losing Caelynn’s original ring, which was a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond.

“It might be in the garage somewhere, but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer,” he joked. “So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.”

Dean Unglert proposes to Caelynn after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise

Although they had a bit of a rocky time on the beaches of Paradise, their feelings for one another eventually led Caelynn to leave the show early and join Dean on his “van life” journies.

Monsters and Critics previously reported the news of their engagement, explaining how Caelynn had been more eager for it to happen.

To announce the news with their followers, the couple shared a few stunning shots as Dean got down on one knee in front of a beautiful beach scene.

“The hardest and scariest hike I’ve ever done led to the best day of my life. I can’t wait to be velcroed to you forever,” Caelynn wrote alongside the photos.

Dean reciprocated the post, writing in his own words, “under promise. over deliver. 😈.”

He also shared their official engagement date — 10.24.22.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.