Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are finally engaged — Here’s what we know

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes remain a Bachelor Nation success story. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are engaged!

The Bachelor Nation couple has dated for the last three years after falling for one another on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Since their relationship in 2019, discussion of an engagement has kept the couple in the headlines as Caelynn clearly wanted to be engaged, and Dean was not as excited about the idea and preferred a less traditional approach to their union.

Dean was criticized for some of his stances regarding an engagement and proposal, such as suggesting Caelynn should propose to him or buy him a truck if she wants them to move towards marriage, especially since she makes more money than him.

Previously, Caelynn seemed to allude to buying Dean a truck which could contribute to this latest development in their relationship.

It seems Caelynn’s patience paid off, as the pair is reportedly preparing to be husband and wife officially.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes get engaged

Sources spoke with PEOPLE to confirm the news of Dean and Caelynn’s long-awaited engagement.

Dean also shared about proposing on his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast he cohosts with Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon.

Dean explained how Caelynn’s original 4-carat emerald-cut diamond ring was misplaced, so he got her a new placeholder engagement ring. He also assured that the pair would be engaged before the podcast aired.

Before the engagement news, Dean and Caeylynn had agreed to wear commitment rings showing their loyalty to one another.

With their engagement, it remains to be seen how Dean and Caelynn will approach a wedding, as Dean previously mentioned Italy being a spectacular wedding location.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ journey on BIP

Dean and Caelynn had a memorable experience on Bachelor in Paradise.

Caelynn was interested in Dean leading up to paradise and was thrilled when he arrived on the beach.

Dean and Caelynn went on a date on the island and appeared to hit it off immediately.

While Dean and Caelynn had a solid relationship, they worried that their lifestyles wouldn’t mesh well, especially because Dean was living in a van at the time and focused on travel.

Dean broke up with Caelynn on her birthday in paradise, which devastated her. However, Dean returned to paradise and convinced Caelynn to leave the show with him.

Caelynn agreed, and the couple shocked viewers by managing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Now, three years later, the couple is still going strong and ready to spend the rest of their life together.

Congrats, Dean and Caelynn!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.